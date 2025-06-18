McDavid, Oilers 'never found a way' against Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Connor McDavid sat in the same locker room where his heart was broken one year ago after losing in the Stanley Cup Final. And just like last season, he was forced to go through those same emotions again on Tuesday.

McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers listened to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman present the Florida Panthers with the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season following a 5-1 loss in Game 6 of the Final at Amerant Bank Arena.

Again, it was not Edmonton’s year.

“We lost to a really good team,” McDavid said. “Nobody quit, nobody threw the towel in, but they’re a heck of a team. They’re back-to-back Stanley Cup champions for a reason.”

The Oilers were looking to extend the series to a deciding seventh game like they had last season, when they rallied from a 3-0 series deficit before ultimately losing 2-1 in Game 7.

But like it had for most of the series, Edmonton was forced to play from behind after falling behind 2-0 in the first. And despite managing two come-from-behind overtime victories in the series (Games 1 and 4), it eventually caught up to them.

“Their forecheck was great, they tilted the rink,” McDavid said. “They were able to stay on top of us all over the place and we were never really able to generate any momentum up the ice. We kept trying the same thing over and over again, banging our heads against the wall. Credit to them, they played well.”

Edmonton needed to play a flawless game to stave off elimination against Florida, which thrives on exploiting mistakes.

But in the first period, the Oilers bobbled two pucks at the blue line, and both ended up in the net. Then in the second period, goaltender Stuart Skinner casually blockered aside a soft shot right onto the stick of Aleksander Barkov, who quickly passed to Sam Reinhart -- with the puck deflecting in off his skate -- to extend the lead to 3-0.

“We kept on saying we want to try and win a 2-1 game and we never found a way to do that, obviously,” McDavid said. “They have great players. How many guys had 20-plus points in the postseason (six)? They’re as deep as it comes.”