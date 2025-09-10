Bennett goes back to animal shelter, this time with Cup

Panthers forward makes 2nd visit after visiting with Conn Smythe Trophy earlier this summer

Bennett at Humane Society

© Florida Panthers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Sam Bennett is hanging onto the dog days of summer by hanging out with some dogs.

On Wednesday, the Florida Panthers forward paid a visit to Humane Society of Broward County to visit all the dogs and other animals up for adoption at the center.

And, of course, he brought the Stanley Cup.

Last season, Bennett and his wife Zoe started “Benny’s Buddies,” a program to help cover the adoption fees for the animals at the humane society. For every goal Bennett scores, he takes care of the adoption cost of an animal.

“My wife started volunteering here a few years ago when I first got traded here and then we ended up adopting a dog from here,” Bennett said. “There were so many amazing animals here. We wanted to do something to help get more animals get adopted and this idea just came to us. That’s how it all started, but it has exploded.’’

Bennett scored 40 goals last year, including 15 in the postseason en route to the Stanley Cup championship and the Conn Smythe Trophy given to the League’s MVP in the playoffs.

It’s Bennett’s second visit to the humane society this offseason. The 29-year-old took the Conn Smythe trophy to the shelter to visit with the animals.

As of Wednesday, 38 animals have been adopted through the “Benny’s Buddies” program. Bennett posed with two of the dogs in line to be adopted, named Piper and Kate, as well as two kittens and a few puppies.

“I didn’t think I would be able to have this opportunity until I found out a few weeks ago that I would have a few more hours with the Cup,” Bennet said. “I am excited to bring it here and just get more attention to the Humane Society and to hopefully get more people in here. That’s really the whole goal, to get more people to come here and look for pets. And however we can do it, I think bringing the Stanley Cup here is a great way to do that. We’re really thrilled to be able to do this today.’’

-- NHL.com Independent Correspondent George Richards contributed to this report

Related Content

Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy

Short Shifts

Celebrini, Smith take batting practice before Giants game

Rangers' Rempe, Edstrom show up to support Jets at NFL opener

Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

Kreider throws 1st pitch to Trouba during Ducks Night

Kraken new alternate jerseys glow in dark, nod to deep sea creatures

Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice

Zadorov gets his 1st hole-in-one at Florida golf course

Forsling hoists Stanley Cup on boat, son mimics him with mini version

Tanev brothers visit Toronto Blue Jays before MLB game

Merzlikins gets No. 13 tattoo in memory of Gaudreau 

Sharks to give away Celebrini, Smith sleepover bobblehead on Opening Night

Rodrigues takes Stanley Cup to Disney World

NHL stars offseason roundup: Sporty Summer

Ekblad brings Stanley Cup to former OHL arena in Barrie