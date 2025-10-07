Panthers receive Stanley Cup rings in championship celebration

“From my heart I just want to say I never believed owning a sports team could be as invigorating, as heart-touching,” said Teresa Viola, wife of Panthers owner Vincent Viola. “I cannot thank you more from the bottom of my heart. I know you do it for all the right reasons, and I believe we can do it again. I just wanted to say, ‘Go Cats.’”

Prior to receiving their rings, general manager Bill Zito proposed a toast to the families of the players and personnel.

“The truth of the matter is, that toast was sincere and it was true. None of this happens without the support of our families and everyone’s families,” Zito said.

“We travel and play and we’re in press conferences like this, but there are people who have to work at the arena 40-plus, let’s just say 60-plus nights a year, and it’s hard and you miss things. The sacrifices our families make for us because they love us, I don’t think you can say thanks enough.”

It was a beautiful, celebratory night for the Panthers. It may have been the second season in a row they’ve celebrated like this, but it was just as special.

“Just before we got (the rings), we were sitting with the Maurice’s and Paul (Maurice, Panthers coach) looked at me and said, ‘I’m so excited. I can’t explain it.’ I said, ‘I know,’” Zito said. “I think back, the excitement is the same if not better (this year). I think maybe we appreciate it even more, I’m not sure. There’s a bunch of little kids up there.”