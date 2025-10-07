Panthers receive Stanley Cup rings in championship celebration

Players’ shiny hardware has 2 Cups for back-to-back titles, includes quotes on inside

panthers-rings-2025

© Florida Panthers

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE – Sam Bennett was having a tough time picking the best part of the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup ring.

“It’s not your quote?” Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad asked the forward.

“It could be the quote, I guess,” Bennett said of the “We Apologize to No One” quote inscribed on the inside of the diamond and ruby-studded ring.

Bennett uttered a more colorful version of the quote during the Panthers’ Stanley Cup parade in June.

All kidding and quoting aside, there were a lot of things to like about the rings, which the Panthers received at a ceremony at the War Memorial Auditorium on Monday.

The rings were created by Champions Collective, the newest division of Jostens, an American manufacturer of memorabilia.

Two Stanley Cups, representing the Panthers’ Cup wins in 2024 and 2025, made of a combined 81 diamonds dominate the center of the ring. The trophies sit atop 20 custom-cut rubies, which are surrounded by 40 round genuine rubies.

The Panthers’ “STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS” title is set in 14-karat yellow gold and adorned with 145 diamonds. There are 122 additional diamonds on the remaining sides of the ring top and 18 princess-cut rubies, set in 14-karat yellow gold, around the ring’s edge.

“From my heart I just want to say I never believed owning a sports team could be as invigorating, as heart-touching,” said Teresa Viola, wife of Panthers owner Vincent Viola. “I cannot thank you more from the bottom of my heart. I know you do it for all the right reasons, and I believe we can do it again. I just wanted to say, ‘Go Cats.’”

Prior to receiving their rings, general manager Bill Zito proposed a toast to the families of the players and personnel.

“The truth of the matter is, that toast was sincere and it was true. None of this happens without the support of our families and everyone’s families,” Zito said.

“We travel and play and we’re in press conferences like this, but there are people who have to work at the arena 40-plus, let’s just say 60-plus nights a year, and it’s hard and you miss things. The sacrifices our families make for us because they love us, I don’t think you can say thanks enough.”

It was a beautiful, celebratory night for the Panthers. It may have been the second season in a row they’ve celebrated like this, but it was just as special.

“Just before we got (the rings), we were sitting with the Maurice’s and Paul (Maurice, Panthers coach) looked at me and said, ‘I’m so excited. I can’t explain it.’ I said, ‘I know,’” Zito said. “I think back, the excitement is the same if not better (this year). I think maybe we appreciate it even more, I’m not sure. There’s a bunch of little kids up there.”

