Panthers can set foundation for 3rd straight Stanley Cup win at training camp

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. The beginning of NHL training camps this week presents a look at how key preseason decisions led to Stanley Cup triumphs for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1947 and Florida Panthers in 2024, and perhaps Florida trifecta next June.

Can a training camp be a major factor in helping a team win the Stanley Cup?

It certainly can.

It did in 1946 for the Toronto Maple Leafs and 2024 for the Florida Panthers. Though each camp was conspicuously different from the other, the results were the same, a Stanley Cup championship.

When the Maple Leafs opened camp for the 1946-47 season, general manager Conn Smythe had little hope for winning the Cup after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs the season before.

"There are too many old men on our team," Smythe said.

By contrast, Panthers GM Bill Zito took a different tactic when the first-time Stanley Cup champions practiced last September at Baptist Health IcePlex. Zito believed that with judicious replacements, and perhaps a major trade, they could repeat as champs.

The plan worked to perfection. Florida acquired Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins and Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

"The Panthers have grown into a team with no soft targets," wrote David Dwork in "The Hockey News Yearbook" previewing the 2025-26 season. "They will beat you with their skill and physicality."

After free agent defenseman Nate Schmidt signed a three-year contract with the Utah Mammoth on July 1, the Panthers signed Jeff Petry to a one-year deal. Undrafted defenseman Uvis Balinskis is back at camp after his playing time was limited once Jones arrived March 1.

The Maple Leafs discovered speedy right wing Howie Meeker and signed him to a free agent contract April 13, 1946. Meeker would win the 1947 Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year and contribute to Stanley Cup-winning teams in 1947, '48 and '51.

"Meeker was a sassy little guy who stood no more than [5-foot-8]," wrote Jack Batten in "The Leafs in Autumn."

"He worked out beautifully from the start of camp and ignited the team."