'2025 Stanley Cup Championship Film' celebrating Panthers' repeat premieres Thursday

Will debut on ESPN+, air on ESPN2 next day; available on Sportsnet, Prime Video, YouTube in coming weeks

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK -- Fans can relive the Florida Panthers’ historic repeat win with the 2025 Stanley Cup® Championship Film, premiering Thursday, Oct. 2 on ESPN+ and Friday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The one-hour film will also be available to fans in Canada on Sportsnet, Prime Video and the NHL’s YouTube channel in the coming weeks. The trailer for the 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Film is available to view here.

Produced by NHL Productions, the film unveils the emotional roller coaster, major in-season acquisitions and thrilling on-ice competition on the Panthers’ journey to becoming the seventh team in NHL history to win consecutive titles. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice gets the star treatment as he leads his team through the drama and intensity of a second straight Stanley Cup Final series against the Edmonton Oilers. With exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage, mic’d up moments throughout the rivalry and sit-down interviews with powerhouse players Seth Jones, Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Sam Reinhart and more, the show gives fans a firsthand look at the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Film will re-air on ESPN2 on Oct. 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET and Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans outside North America will be available to watch the film on Oct. 4 via the NHL’s international broadcast partners.

The Florida Panthers capped their 31st NHL season by winning their second Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Florida in a historic Stanley Cup Final rematch. The defending champions will kick off the 2025-26 season by raising their Stanley Cup Championship banner before facing the Chicago Blackhawks on opening night, Oct. 7. The game is part of a tripleheader night of hockey featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the New York Rangers and the LA Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche. For broadcast times, visit NHL.com/schedule.

