Bennett, Reinhart find home, footing with 2-time Cup champion Panthers

LAS VEGAS -- Think about where Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart were not long ago, before they were traded to the Florida Panthers less than four months apart in 2021, before winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships the past two seasons.

"I got asked, 'What would my 5-year-old self think if I won two Stanley Cups?,'" Reinhart said, "and I said 'He would be less shocked than my 25-year-old self.'"

Reinhart was with the Buffalo Sabres when he turned 25 on Nov. 6, 2020. Two months before Bennett turned 25 on June 20, 2021, he was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Panthers.

The Sabres selected Reinhart No. 2 in the 2014 NHL Draft. Bennett went two picks later to the Flames.

At the times of their trades, they were each in their mid-20s, established in the NHL but trying to reach their potential with the teams that drafted them. It was challenging and they worried about their futures.

Bennett's last season with Calgary was a rocky one. He was benched by then-coach Geoff Ward, and had also requested a trade.

"I remember the year before I got traded, I started to question it," Bennett said. "Before that I was always thinking 'I'm still young, I've got lots of time and I know I still have more to prove for what I can be as a hockey player.' But the year before is when I started to question it, thinking I'm not as young as I was when I first came in and you only have limited time in the NHL."

At the time of the trade, he said, "Obviously my career hasn't gone the way I expected, and I think I have a lot more to prove and I have a lot more to give."

Now think about where they are now as 29-year-olds, core pieces of a two-time defending Stanley Cup championship team.