'Summer with Stanley' celebrates Panthers' days with Cup

Experiences of Bennett, Reinhart, Gadjovich, Ekblad spotlighted on YouTube.com/NHL in Canada

Summer with Stanley Driven by Hyundai is live on NHL YouTube in Canada

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

It's always special to Sam Bennett when he gets to see his grandmother, Shirley. But for the Florida Panthers forward, this one meant a little more because he was bringing the Stanley Cup to Sharon Corners, the retirement home where the 94-year-old resides.

"(She) and my late grandfather were always there to drive me to the rink when my parents couldn't," Bennett said on his Cup trip to the facility in Holland Landing, Ontario. "They've been my biggest supporters throughout my whole hockey career. My grandma still texts me after every game."

It's just one heartwarming part of Summer with Stanley, driven by Hyundai. Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the NHL in Canada.

The show, which follows Bennett, Panthers forwards Sam Reinhart and Jonah Gadjovich and defenseman Aaron Ekblad on player's day with the Stanley Cup, is available on YouTube.com/NHL in Canada only, and will be broadcast on SN1 on Oct. 7.

"As the official automotive partner of the NHL in Canada, Hyundai is proud to be the presenting partner of the Summer with Stanley series, which beautifully captures the spirit of hockey and the people who drive it forward," said Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Canada. "These moments with the Stanley Cup highlight the coaches, parents, friends and mentors who shape every player's journey. This celebration of community and connection aligns perfectly with Hyundai's values and our commitment to supporting Canadians through the game they love."

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season, defeating the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year.

Ekblad brought the cup to Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ontario, where he played for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-14.

"You can touch it," Ekblad said to a young fan gazing at the Stanley Cup.

"I'm not touching it," the boy said.

"No?" Ekblad said. "I like that."

Barrie owner Howie Campbell was there for the day.

"This community is a hockey town and we're proud to be a part of it," Campbell said. "When you see a smile on a kid's face (who's) getting to touch the Stanley Cup for the first time, it's a pretty special thing. When Aaron was 15 years old and he came here, you could tell he was a quality kid from the start."

Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad enjoys his day with the Stanley Cup at his old rink

Reinhart's day was more of a family affair. Bringing the Cup to the BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, Reinhart met up with patients as well as his dad, Paul, and brother, Griffin.

"He's done everything. He taught me the game. I learned to love the game through him," Sam Reinhart said of his dad. "Someone asked him if his name is on here. He said, ‘No. It was close, but my last name's on it now.'"

Paul Reinhart played for the 1986 Calgary Flames, who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Montreal Canadiens in five games.

"It's pretty special," said Griffin Reinhart, who played 37 NHL games with the New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers from 2014-16. "Obviously we have a hockey family, my older brother (Max), my dad didn't get to win it, so to see Sam's on (the Cup) not just once but a second time and getting to be there when they won, it's a pretty special feeling."

For Gadjovich, there were a few surprise visitors when he brought the Stanley Cup to the Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby, Ontario, where he grew up playing hockey. One was Mike Cirone, Gadjovich's eighth-grade teacher.

Cirone was wearing a black T-shirt that featured Gadjovich, wide-eyed with tongue out, the same look he gave Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse after the two fought in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

"I think the most important thing is he brings it back to the kids. That's what it's all about, the kids moving forward," Cirone said. "He was a kid back then, I'm sure he saw some of his players that he idolized. Now he's doing the same thing. Wearing (a) black Gadjovich shirt."

The Cup days are always special for the players, especially when they can share it with those close to them, from family to friends and those who helped guide them along the way.

"I wanted to make sure I was able to come back and give back to the community in a way and also the ownership and the organization that was so good to me when I played here," Ekblad said. "Share it with kids and charities Barrie has supported throughout my time here and has continued to support.

"This building brings back old memories. We had it rocking a few times and had some long playoff runs that ultimately didn't go our way, but I learned a lot. I grew up in here in a sense. Just a true all-class organization, so nice to bring it back."

