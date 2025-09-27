Panthers season preview: Most of lineup back for run at 3-peat

Florida must weather absences of Barkov, Tkachuk, Nosek to start season

bennett-reinhart-fla-preview

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Florida Panthers.

Last season: 47-31-4; third in Atlantic Division, won Stanley Cup

Coach: Paul Maurice (fourth season)

Biggest challenge

Injuries to captain Aleksander Barkov, who is sidelined indefinitely because of a right knee injury, and Matthew Tkachuk, who general manager Bill Zito said had surgery Aug. 22 to repair a torn adductor muscle and will be out until at least December, leaves the Panthers without two of their top forwards and invaluable team leaders. It will be impossible to replace them, but Florida will need to find a way to get by and fend off a potential Stanley Cup hangover and fatigue in its bid to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup in three consecutive seasons since the New York Islanders won four straight championships from 1980-83. The Panthers set an NHL record for a three-season span by playing 314 games (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs) to make three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, including defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the Final the past two seasons.

How they make playoffs

Even with Tkachuk and forward Tomas Nosek (lower body) unavailable to start the season, qualifying for the playoffs shouldn’t be an issue after Florida re-signed forwards Sam Bennett (eight-year, $64 million contract; $8 million average annual value) and Brad Marchand (six-year, $31.5 million contract; $5.25 million AAV) and defenseman Aaron Ekblad (eight-year, $48.8 million contract; $6.1 million AAV) to keep most of its championship lineup intact. The Panthers learned how to pace themselves last season and that they didn't need to rely on home-ice advantage in the playoffs; they didn’t have it in any of their four series last season. Getting to the postseason healthy and with enough energy to sustain another long run will be the objective.

The NHL Tonight crew discusses the Florida Panthers' impressive offseason

Most intriguing addition

Daniil Tarasov assumes the backup goalie job behind Sergei Bobrovsky after signing a one-year contract. The Panthers have a track record of helping their backups improve (i.e. Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon) and believe they can do the same with Tarasov. The 26-year-old was 7-10-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average, .881 save percentage and one shutout in 20 games (19 starts) with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. He’ll need to fill the 28 starts Florida’s backups (Spencer Knight, 21; Vitek Vanecek, seven) provided last season to help keep Bobrovsky fresh for the playoffs.

Biggest potential surprise

Mikulas Hovorka could get a long look in training camp, though there doesn’t appear to be room for him in the Panthers defenseman group with everyone returning other than Nate Schmidt (signed with Utah Mammoth), and Jeff Petry signing a one-year deal to replace him. Still, the 24-year-old could position himself for a potential callup if there is an injury after progressing with Charlotte of the American Hockey League last season, his first in North America. The 6-foot-6, 229-pound native of Praha, Czechia, had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 60 regular-season games and five assists in 18 playoff games to help Charlotte reach the Calder Cup Finals.

Ready to contribute

Mackie Samoskevich played only four games in the playoffs (one assist) and none after Game 2 of the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs because of Florida's stacked lineup, but the 22-year-old forward had a solid rookie season with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 72 regular-season games. Tkachuk’s prolonged absence should give him an opportunity to play regularly in an offensive role and utilize his skill playing with top players.

FLA@MTL: Samoskevich cuts the deficit to 2-1 in the 2nd with the wrister

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Mackie Samoskevich, F: He was among the NHL rookie leaders in points (11th, power-play points (11; sixth) and hits (134; eighth) last season. Samoskevich frequently played on the second line with center Bennett last season and saw time on the top power-play unit when Tkachuk was injured. Per NHL EDGE stats, Samoskevich ranked among the forward leaders last season in 22-plus mph speed bursts (14; 94th percentile), 20-plus mph bursts (173; 91st percentile), top skating speed (23.12 mph; 89th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage (46.8; 95th percentile). -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe –Sam Bennett -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues --Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

*Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee surgery), Matthew Tkachuk (torn adductor surgery), Tomas Nosek (lower body)

Related Content

Barkov out 7-9 months for Panthers following ACL, MCL surgery

Barkov absence big challenge for Panthers in 3-peat bid

Tkachuk likely out until December for Panthers with lower-body injury

Stanley Cup visits Bethpage Black ahead of Ryder Cup

Season Previews

Oilers season preview: Consistency needed in goal for return to Cup Final

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Stars season preview: Getting over postseason hump among challenges

Red Wings season preview: Defensive improvements needed to end playoff drought

Blue Jackets season preview: Coyle, Wood could help contend for playoffs

Avalanche season preview: Healthy Landeskog can aid success in Central Division

Blackhawks season preview: Eyeing progress from youthful core

Hurricanes season preview: Ehlers, revamped defense key to next step in playoffs

Sabres season preview: Talented core seeks to end 14-season playoff drought

Flames season preview: More offense needed for return to playoffs

Bruins season preview: Scoring help for Pastrnak, Geekie among challenges

Ducks season preview: Kreider, Granlund added to boost offense

NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21

Savoie, Howard expected to inject Oilers with ‘youthful enthusiasm’

Ovechkin undecided on whether this will be final NHL season

Draisaitl trying to emulate Kopitar, win Selke Trophy with Oilers

Hyman out until November for Oilers with wrist injury

Schaefer makes good 1st impression with veterans at Islanders camp