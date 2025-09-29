Panthers to debut scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena

The new scoreboard includes four 4mm LED screens on each side of the, each measuring 38 feet wide by 31 feet high. All together, it has a total LED area of 4,762 square feet, an increase of 3,061 square feet compared to the previous scoreboard and a 180 percent larger viewing area.

“Each year we research and implement new ways to improve and enhance our fan experience at Amerant Bank Arena and across all of our venues,” said Panthers president and CEO Matt Caldwell in a press release. “We are thrilled at what the new technology of this brand-new scoreboard will bring to our arena’s atmosphere and the ways it will engage our fans. We can’t wait for our fans to see the fully completed scoreboard in full use on Oct. 7 for our home opener.”