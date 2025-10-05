History stacked against Panthers' bid for Cup 3-peat, Hall of Famers say

The Philadelphia Flyers won in 1974 and 1975, the first 1967 expansion team to go all the way, the Flyers then were swept in four by Montreal in the 1976 Final as the Canadiens began their run of four straight;

Finally, the Tampa Bay Lightning won in 2020 and 2021, then fell to Colorado in a six-game 2022 Final.

Philadelphia Hall of Fame forward Bill Barber spoke of the physical and mental punishment endured by a team that successfully defends a championship, then very much is the hunted setting off in search of a third Cup win.

“My first season as a pro, in 1972-73, we went to the semifinals (losing in five games to the Canadiens),” Barber said. “Then we go to the 1974 Final, we win, we go to the 1975 Final, we win, then we go to the 1976 Final and we lose. Look at what happened to us our third year. It was the injuries and the wear and tear on the team itself, mentally.

“It takes a toll on you, it really does. Even though you have time off in the summer, it’s the mental battle you go through, starting with training camp, then through the season and playoffs. And yes, the other teams are gunning for you. There’s no two ways about it. Everyone plays harder against you. The good part about that is, as a young player, it probably makes you better.

“For me then, as it is with the Panthers now, you’ve got to be on top of your game all the time. You can’t go in and not be mentally prepared to play 60 minutes. Playing 50 minutes, 48 minutes, it’s not going to work.”