Skinner hopes to learn from Bobrovsky’s path to another Cup championship

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Stuart Skinner couldn’t help but be envious of his counterpart across the ice.
There was Sergei Bobrovsky, the Florida Panthers goalie, being mobbed by his teammates as they celebrated another Stanley Cup after a 5-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Across the ice was Skinner, the Edmonton goalie, receiving hugs of a more reserved nature from his teammates at the end of the game as condolences on another opportunity missed were shared.
His eyes remained fixated on the celebration across the ice, the unbridled joy as grown men let their emotions overcome them in the fog of victory.
“It’s tough, there’s not too much else to say,” Skinner said.
His teammates tried to pick him up. Veteran forward Corey Perry lingered for a long moment. If anyone knows this pain, it’s Perry.
He won the Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, in his second season in the League. He’s 40 now and has been to the Final in five of the past six seasons, with four different teams, and has walked off the ice second best in each of those series.
“He brought tears to my eyes with what he was saying,” Skinner said. “I’m going to keep that for my heart.”
Afterward, Skinner said he was just starting to process the loss in Game 6 and the series, a process he said would continue in the days to come.
There are lessons to be divined from the hurt and the regret.
“For sure there are lessons -- lessons as individuals, how you can show up better, how you can react better in certain situations,” he said. “Also, as a team, we need to learn from this right away. Letting it happen two times in a row is devastating.”