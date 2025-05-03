EDGE stats insights for Golden Knights-Oilers series

3. Vegas’ center depth
Although the Oilers have McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Golden Knights are even deeper at center with Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson, Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden. Eichel has one of the most robust EDGE stats profiles in the NHL this postseason, with his percentile rankings among forwards listed below:
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 35 (97th percentile)
• Total skating distance: 22.28 miles (99th percentile)
• Top shot speed: 90.35 mph (95th percentile)
• Average shot speed: 64.56 mph (95th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 10 (98th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage at even strength: 44.4 (89th percentile)
In addition to trying to match the offense from McDavid and Draisaitl in this series, the Golden Knights centers will also be tasked with trying to contain the NHL’s top two active players in career playoff points per game (McDavid leads with 1.60; Draisaitl is second at 1.48).
Hertl, a reliable two-way center and past playoff finisher (28 goals in 75 career games), has scored two high-danger goals this postseason after ranking in the NHL’s top 10 in high-danger goals (23; tied for sixth) and high-danger shots on goal (95; seventh) during the regular season. The shot location metrics also indicate plenty of offense to come in this series; the Oilers lead the postseason in high-danger shots on goal (67) and high-danger goals (15), while the Golden Knights have the most midrange shots on goal (56).
Karlsson, who shifted to wing on Eichel’s line in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, ranks highly among forwards in top skating speed (22.64 mph; 90th percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (16; 86th percentile). And Howden, who plays on the fourth line, has scored two game-winning goals (one in overtime) this postseason and also ranks highly in top shot speed (22.29 mph; 83rd percentile among forwards).
---
EDGE stats team comparison: VGK vs. EDM