EDGE stats insights for Golden Knights-Oilers series

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we preview the Western Conference Second Round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers have advanced to the Western Conference Second Round and will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time; during the 2023 postseason, Vegas won its best-of-7 series against Edmonton in six games.

This year’s matchup features the past two Western Conference champions and, with superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl facing the Golden Knights’ deep defense, brings plenty of underlying numbers that can decide the series.

Here are three key advanced stats insights entering the Golden Knights-Oilers series: