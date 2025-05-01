EDGE stats insights for Capitals-Hurricanes series

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we preview the Eastern Conference Second Round series between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes.
The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes have advanced to the Eastern Conference Second Round and will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019, when Carolina won the best-of-7 series in seven games.
This year’s matchup, which features the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer in forward Alex Ovechkin (897 career regular-season goals) facing the League’s puck-possession juggernaut in the Hurricanes, brings plenty of underlying numbers that can decide the series.
Here are three key advanced stats insights entering the Capitals-Hurricanes series:
1. Ovechkin’s shot metrics
At 39 years old, Ovechkin is coming off one of the best regular seasons of his career; he ranked second in the NHL in goals per game (0.68; 44 goals in 65 games). Despite missing time because of a broken leg, surpassed Wayne Gretzky (894 career goals) for the most goals in NHL history during the GR8 CHASE.
Ovechkin has 107 points (52 goals, 55 assists) in 93 regular-season games against the Hurricanes, his most career points against any NHL opponent. Ovechkin has 146 points (76 goals, 70 assists) in 156 career postseason games, including nine points (four goals, five assists) in seven games against Carolina during the 2019 playoffs.
Per NHL EDGE stats, Ovechkin had a robust advanced stats profile during the regular season and has carried it into the playoffs; he ranks highly among forwards in the following categories this postseason:
• Top shot speed: 96.61 mph (99th percentile)
• Average shot speed: 66.34 mph (97th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 7 (93rd percentile)
• Midrange goals: 3 (99th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 4 (97th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage: 45.0 percent (80th percentile)