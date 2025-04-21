EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Skating speed leader: Roope Hintz, F, DAL

The Dallas Stars center has the top skating speed of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, reaching 23.67 miles per hour in the third period of their Game 1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Hintz, who ranked sixth in the entire NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts (363) during the regular season, also leads the postseason in both 20-plus mph speed bursts (11) and 22-plus mph bursts (two). Hintz scored the Stars’ lone goal, which came on power play, in Game 1. Hintz has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 35 games over the past three postseasons combined, tied for eighth in the entire NHL over that span.

Shot speed leader: Nicolas Hague, D, VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman had the hardest shot attempt of the playoffs so far at 95.18 mph in the second period of their Game 1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Hague’s shot, which was blocked, was one of eight attempts to eclipse 90 mph across the League in the postseason so far, with five of the eight attempts coming from defenseman. Hague surpassed Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who had a 93.88-mph shot in Game 1 against the Stars on Saturday, for the League lead. Hague’s frequent defense pair, Alex Pietrangelo, also had a 90-plus mph attempt in Game 1 (91.17 in second period of Game 1).

High-danger shots on goal leader: Auston Matthews, F, TOR

Through the first two days of the 2025 playoffs, Matthews leads the NHL in high-danger shots on goal; he had three in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Matthews is tied with teammate John Tavares and Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche for the NHL lead in playoff shots on goal (six each); Tavares and MacKinnon are tied with each other for the League’s most midrange SOG (four each in Game 1) this postseason. Although Matthews did not score a goal in Game 1, he had two assists. Despite being limited to 67 of Toronto’s 82 games during the regular season, Matthews ranked highly among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (83; 97th percentile) and high-danger goals (18; 94th percentile).

High-danger saves leader: Mackenzie Blackwood, G, COL

The Avalanche goalie has faced the most high-danger shots on goal (11 against Stars in Game 1 on Saturday) of any goalie through the first five series openers of the 2025 postseason and stopped them all for a perfect high-danger save percentage. Blackwood was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9; since his debut Dec. 14, Colorado ranks among the NHL leaders in goals allowed per game (2.39; second fewest), shots allowed per game (25.7; third fewest) and penalty kill percentage (83.3; third best) with the tandem of Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood. Blackwood stopped 23 of 24 shots faced in Game 1, which was his postseason debut.

Other saves by shot location leader: Anthony Stolarz, G, TOR

The Maple Leafs goalie stopped all 12 midrange shots faced and all nine long-range shots faced in their Game 1 win against the Senators on Sunday. Stolarz had a breakout regular season, leading the NHL in save percentage (.926 in 34 games); Toronto, with the tandem of Stolarz and Joseph Woll, finished fourth in the League in team save percentage (.905). It’s worth noting New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom also faced high shot volumes by location, ranking second behind Stolarz in both midrange saves (stopped 10 of 11 midrange shots faced) and long-range saves (stopped eight of nine long-range shots faced).

