EDGE stats insights for Jets-Stars series

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we preview the Western Conference Second Round series between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars.

The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars have advanced to the Western Conference Second Round after their epic Game 7 home wins and will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time.

This year's matchup features the matchup between the NHL's two leading scorers from the first round of the postseason in Mikko Rantanen and Kyle Connor (each has 12 points in seven games), elite goalies Jake Oettinger and Connor Hellebuyck and plenty of underlying numbers that can decide the series.

Here are three key advanced stats insights entering the Jets-Stars series:

1. Rantanen's midrange goals, shots on goal

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen scored the only third period hat trick in a Game 7 in NHL history to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche, his former team. Rantanen had 11 of his 12 points (five goals, seven assists) over the final three games of the series against the Avalanche and ranks fourth among active players in career playoff points per game (1.28; 113 in 88 games).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Rantanen scored two midrange goals on two midrange shots on goal (one was empty-net goal) in Game 7. He ranks among the NHL leaders in midrange goals (three; tied for second behind former teammate Nathan MacKinnon's four) and midrange shots on goal (eight; tied for eighth) this postseason.

Rantanen, traded twice this season and acquired by the Stars from the Carolina Hurricanes prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, has found chemistry on Dallas' top line with center Roope Hintz, who has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games for the Stars over the past three playoffs combined (leads team in span). Per NHL EDGE stats, Hintz ranks second in the League in high-danger shots on goal (12), second in top skating speed (23.67 mph) and second in 22-plus mph speed bursts (nine) this postseason.

Rantanen and Hintz could benefit from the upcoming returns of injured teammates in forward Jason Robertson and defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who could return at some point in the upcoming series. It's also worth noting Rantanen had nine points (two goals, seven assists) and 14 shots on goal during the Avalanche's 2024 Western Conference First Round series win against the Jets in five games.

2. Oettinger's high-danger prowess

The Stars starter leads goalies from the remaining playoff teams with 49 high-danger saves on 61 high-danger shots faced this postseason. He also leads all goalies this postseason in both midrange saves and long-range saves (51 each) and has not allowed any goals from long range.

Hellebuyck, a finalist for both the Vezina and Hart trophies, bounced back after two early goals allowed to win Game 7 but previously struggled to replicate his elite regular-season form, especially on the road. Hellebuyck, who led the NHL in wins (47 in 62 decisions), goals-against average (2.00), save percentage (.925; minimum 35 games) and shutouts (eight) for the second straight regular season, has a .667 high-danger save percentage this postseason, tied for second worst among goalies with at least one start.

Oettinger and Hellebuyck each allowed 12 high-danger goals in the first round, but Oettinger faced 25 more high-danger shots (61) than Hellebuyck (36). Hellebuyck allowed eight high-danger goals on 13 high-danger shots faced (.385 save percentage) in three road games during the opening round, while Dallas was 3-1 at home in their series win against Colorado.

3. Skating distances of Pionk, Harley

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, who signed a six-year contract prior to the start of the postseason, finished Game 7 of the First Round with 46:15 of ice time, the most in a playoff game in franchise history. The Jets were down to five defensemen after their No. 1 option Josh Morrissey was injured after only 2:09 of ice time. Pionk had the primary assist on the game-winning goal by Adam Lowry in double overtime, marking his third point (all assists) of the game and fifth (one goal, four assists) of the seven-game series.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Pionk skated 6.60 miles in Game 7, the most in a single game this postseason, including 3.67 miles in the defensive zone alone. Pionk now ranks seventh in the entire NHL and third among players at the position in total skating distance (25.01 miles) this postseason, while Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (28.65 miles in seven games) leads the League in that category playing an elevated role in Heiskanen's absence. The status of Morrissey and Heiskanen, as well as the workload and efficiency of Pionk and Harley, is another crucial storyline in this series.

Among forwards, three players in this series rank among the top 10 in total skating distance through the end of the first round: Connor (25.71 miles, first) and Lowry (22.37 miles, 10th) from the Jets and Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (23.19 miles; sixth), who scored the go-ahead power-play goal in Dallas' Game 7 win.

---

EDGE stats team comparison: WPG vs. DAL