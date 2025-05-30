Instant analysis: Stars vs. Oilers, Game 5

Quick start, momentum shifts help Edmonton reach 2nd straight Cup Final

edm-skinner-gm5-analysis

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the first 8:07 of the game to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season after they defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark, Jeff Skinner, Connor McDavid, Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 14 saves.

Jake Oettinger was pulled after Janmark’s goal at 7:09 of the first. The Stars goaltender allowed two goals on as many shots and was replaced by Casey DeSmith, who made 17 saves on 20 shots.

Jason Robertson scored twice, and Roope Hintz had a power-play goal for the Stars.

What we learned: Sure, it got a little interesting in the second and third periods but ultimately the Oilers eliminated an opponent the first chance they got for the third consecutive round. They eliminated the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round, the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the second. Edmonton was aggressive, took advantage of Dallas' miscues and even when the Stars were coming back, they never lost control of the game.

What it means for the Oilers: Edmonton gets another chance to win the Stanley Cup that was nearly theirs last season. Last June they came back from a 3-0 deficit to force Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, who defeated them 2-1 to win the first Stanley Cup in their history. The Oilers will be looking to win their first Cup since 1990.

What it means for the Stars: It’s the third consecutive year that the Stars got to the Western Conference Final, but they once again fell short of making the Cup Final. This was a rough way to go out, too. The Stars got in a hole early, woke up enough to get within one goal twice, but Edmonton always had an answer.

Key moment: Kane’s shot at 3:21 of the third sealed it for the Oilers. The forward’s shot bounced off Stars defenseman Esa Lindell and past DeSmith to give the Oilers a 5-3 lead and kill the momentum the Stars had gotten off Robertson’s second goal 38 seconds into the period.

EDM@DAL, Gm5: Kane increases Oilers' lead in 3rd period

Unsung player of the game: Jeff Skinner has played two postseason games in his 15-year NHL career, the first being Game 1 against the Kings in the first round in April. Thursday marked his second, and the 33-year-old scored the first playoff goal of his career.

EDM@DAL, Gm5: Skinner increases Oilers' lead in opening period

What’s next: The Oilers will host the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday (8 p.m.; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

Related Content

Oilers defeat Stars in Game 5, advance to 2nd straight Stanley Cup Final

2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Oilers touch Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after Game 5 win

Panthers to play Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

Oettinger pulled from goal by Stars in 1st period of Game 5 against Oilers

Latest News

Oilers defeat Stars in Game 5, advance to 2nd straight Stanley Cup Final

2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Oilers touch Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after Game 5 win

Panthers to play Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Stanley Cup Final to begin Wednesday, June 4

Oettinger pulled from goal by Stars in 1st period of Game 5 against Oilers

Lambert hired as Kraken coach, replaces Bylsma

Flyers' Drysdale drills hole-in-one at NHLPA Faceoff golf event

Toews 'moving forward' with NHL return, agent says

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' returns for season 2 with another superstar lineup this fall on Prime Video

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Darche focused on making Islanders 'winning organization'

Foerster signs 2-year, $7.5 million contract with Flyers

Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 5 preview

Hyman loss 'extremely disappointing' for Oilers heading to Game 5 at Stars

Ekholm to return from injury for Oilers in Game 5 against Stars

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today