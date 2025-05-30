Oettinger pulled from goal by Stars in 1st period of Game 5 against Oilers

Allows 2 goals on 2 shots in 7:09, replaced by DeSmith

Oettinger pulled in Game 5

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

The Dallas Stars pulled goalie Jake Oettinger after he allowed goals on each of the first two shots he faced in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

He was replaced by Casey DeSmith at 7:09 of the first period.

DeSmith allowed three goals on 20 shots as the Oilers won 6-3 to win the series and advance to face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Oettinger, who has allowed 16 goals in the series, had little chance on either score Thursday.

Corey Perry, unmarked in front of the goal, scored on a pass from Connor McDavid on the power play at 2:31.

Mattias Janmark scored on a breakaway at 7:09 after two passes from the Edmonton goal line sprung him behind the defense.

Dallas has allowed the first goal in every game this series and 15 times this postseason.

This was DeSmith’s first action since April 26 when he replaced Oettinger in Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round. The Avalanche won 4-0 and DeSmith stopped 13 of 14 shots.

Oettinger was 1-3 in the first four games of the series with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage. This postseason, he was 9-8 through his first 17 starts with a 2.72 GAA and .908 save percentage and had series wins against the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche.

