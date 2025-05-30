Stars stung by 3rd straight exit in Western Final with Game 5 loss

DALLAS -- For the third straight season, the Dallas Stars found the Western Conference Final a bridge too far.
This time, it was a five-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers, capped by a 6-3 loss at home in Game 5 on Thursday. The Oilers won the final four games of the best-of-7 series.
The Stars lost to the Oilers last season, losing the final three games. In 2023, they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games after falling in a 3-0 hole.
“It [stinks],” Dallas captain Jamie Benn said in what could be his final game with the Stars. The 35-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
“I mean, three years in a row now; you get that close and you come up short,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Obviously, not a good feeling.”
Said Dallas forward Jason Robertson: “I mean, I don’t really have that answer right now. But yeah, it doesn’t feel good.”
A feeling that was made worse by the way they accomplished the ignominious feat this postseason.
They never scored first in the five games of this series and other than a five-goal third period to come back to win Game 1, could never find a way to eradicate those leads. They never held a lead in any of the final four games.
In the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Stars allowed the first goal 10 times in 13 games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets. who were the top seed in the tournament.
Their cardiac kids routine dried up against the best team they played this postseason.
“I thought we had a lot of opportunities this series to score some goals,” said Robertson, who had two goals in Game 5. “Obviously, not getting a lead, or the first goal, killed us. I think that was kind of the theme.”