Oilers defeat Stars in Game 5, advance to 2nd straight Stanley Cup Final

The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final in a rematch from last season, when Florida won in seven games. Game 1 will be at Edmonton on Wednesday.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl and Jake Walman each had two assists for Edmonton, which is the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division. Stuart Skinner made 14 saves.

Jason Robertson scored twice, and Wyatt Johnston and Thomas Harley each had two assists for Dallas, which was the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger allowed two goals on the first two shots he faced before being replaced by Casey DeSmith (17 saves) at 7:09 of the first.

Corey Perry gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead on the power play at 2:31 of the first period, scoring on a tap-in off McDavid’s quick pass out of the left corner.

Mattias Janmark made it 2-0 on a breakaway at 7:09 when he beat Oettinger through the five-hole.

Jeff Skinner extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:07, scoring after a scramble in front.

Robertson cut it to 3-1 at 11:40 on a shot from the inside edge of the left face-off circle after Johnston forced a turnover in the offensive zone.

Roope Hintz brought Dallas to within 3-2 with a power-play goal at 12:27 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from between the circles.

McDavid pushed the lead to 4-2 at 14:28 on a breakaway. After Mattias Ekholm blocked Harley’s shot in the left circle, the puck bounced into the neutral zone and McDavid skated into it before deking DeSmith and slipping the puck around the goalie’s right pad into the open net.

Robertson made it 4-3 at 38 seconds of the third period with his second of the game, scoring on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Evander Kane gave Edmonton a 5-3 lead at 3:21. He looked as if he was going for a wraparound attempt as he neared the left post but banked a shot off Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell’s skate from below the goal line.

Kasperi Kapanen scored into an empty net at 19:40 for the 6-3 final.