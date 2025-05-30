Oilers touch Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after Game 5 win

The Edmonton Oilers decided to do something different this season when they were awarded the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl and are hoping their luck will change.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the trophy to Oilers captain Connor McDavid following a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday. McDavid then called his teammates over, who also touched it, before a team photo.

Last season, the Oilers did not touch the trophy but lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers touched the Prince of Wales Trophy, awarded to the Eastern Conference winner, in 2023 and lost in the Cup Final; they decided not to touch it last year and won.

Edmonton is the fourth team to touch the bowl since 2006-07. The Colorado Avalanche did so in 2022 before defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the Cup Final. The Golden Knights also touched the bowl in 2018 before losing in five games to the Washington Capitals in the Cup Final.

In 2020-21 the Montreal Canadiens did not touch it but lost to the Lightning in five games in the Final. The Canadiens, who normally play in the Eastern Conference, were awarded the bowl after defeating the Golden Knights in what was called the Stanley Cup Semifinals because of the temporary divisional realignment cause by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 15 teams that did not touch the bowl in the previous 18 seasons, nine went on to win the Stanley Cup, most recently Vegas in 2023.

When Edmonton made the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, captain Jason Smith did not touch the trophy, and the Oilers lost in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Clarence S. Campbell Bowl has been awarded to the Western Conference champion since the 1993-94 season.

The Eastern Conference champion has been awarded the Prince of Wales Trophy since 1993-94.

Edmonton will play Florida again in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in Game 5 on Wednesday in the Eastern Conference Final to win that series.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).