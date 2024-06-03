NHL Clarence S. Campbell Bowl Winners

Trophy 1st awarded in 1968, presented to Western Conference playoff champion since 1994

The Clarence S. Campbell Bowl was presented by the member clubs in 1968 in recognition of the services of Campbell, who was president of the NHL from 1946-77.

From 1967-68 through 1973-74, the trophy was awarded to the regular-season champion of the West Division. Beginning in 1974-75, it was awarded to the regular-season winner of the conference bearing the name of the trophy. From 1981-82 through 1992-93, it was presented to the playoff champion in the Campbell Conference. Since 1993-94, the trophy has been presented to the playoff champion in the Western Conference.

The trophy itself is a hallmark piece made of sterling silver and was crafted by a British silversmith in 1878.

In 2020-21, the Montreal Canadiens, who normally play in the Eastern Conference, were awarded the bowl after defeating the Golden Knights in what was called the Stanley Cup Semifinals because of the temporary divisional realignment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 2024: Edmonton Oilers
  • 2023: Vegas Golden Knights
  • 2022: Colorado Avalanche
  • 2021: Montreal Canadiens
  • 2020: Dallas Stars
  • 2019: St. Louis Blues
  • 2018: Vegas Golden Knights
  • 2017: Nashville Predators
  • 2016: San Jose Sharks
  • 2015: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2014: Los Angeles Kings
  • 2013: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2012: Los Angeles Kings
  • 2011: Vancouver Canucks
  • 2010: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 2009: Detroit Red Wings
  • 2008: Detroit Red Wings
  • 2007: Anaheim Ducks
  • 2006: Edmonton Oilers
  • 2004: Calgary Flames
  • 2003: Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
  • 2002: Detroit Red Wings
  • 2001: Colorado Avalanche
  • 2000: Dallas Stars
  • 1999: Dallas Stars
  • 1998: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1997: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1996: Colorado Avalanche
  • 1995: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1994: Vancouver Canucks
  • 1993: Los Angeles Kings
  • 1992: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1991: Minnesota North Stars
  • 1990: Edmonton Oilers
  • 1989: Calgary Flames
  • 1988: Edmonton Oilers
  • 1987: Edmonton Oilers
  • 1986: Calgary Flames
  • 1985: Edmonton Oilers
  • 1984: Edmonton Oilers
  • 1983: Edmonton Oilers
  • 1982: Vancouver Canucks
  • 1981: New York Islanders
  • 1980: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1979: New York Islanders
  • 1978: New York Islanders
  • 1977: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1976: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1975: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1974: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1973: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1972: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1971: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1970: St. Louis Blues
  • 1969: St. Louis Blues
  • 1968: Philadelphia Flyers

