McDavid can cement legacy by delivering Stanley Cup championship to Edmonton

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid doesn’t need any extra motivation heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

If he did, though, all he had to do was peer over his left shoulder while sitting at the podium during his press conference at Stanley Cup Final media day on Tuesday.

There, dangling for all to see, was a huge banner of forward Matthew Tkachuk hoisting the Cup after he and the Panthers defeated McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Final last season.

That day, June 24, 2024, was one of the worst days in the professional life of the Oilers captain, who openly wept in Edmonton's dressing room after his Cup dream, which had come so near, remained just that. A dream.

But now, just 345 days later, McDavid's opportunity for redemption will begin when the Oilers host the Panthers in Game 1 of the Final at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX). And for the sport’s most spectacular player, it's time to show the hockey world that he is ready to take that next step, the one that would further his legacy as one of the all-time greats, even if his humility would never allow him to describe it that way.

What he does admit, however, is that the lessons learned from last season's heartbreak have only strengthened the resolve of he and his team.

“I would say just dealing with the emotion, just because you feel closer (to your ultimate goal),” McDavid said.

“There’s a big circus. You can feel like it’s larger than it is. At the end of the day, it’s another series and we’re playing another great team, and you’ve got to beat them before anything else happens. So, they have our complete focus. All of our energy is going into beating the Florida Panthers.

“There should be nothing else on anyone’s mind.”