Skinner thriving for Oilers after getting over losing in Cup Final last season

Skinner feels he has grown and will look to take the lessons of a Cup Final loss into the rematch. He is 6-4 with a 2.53 goals average, .904 save percentage and three shutouts in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games this season. Last season, he was 14-9 with a 2.45 GAA, .904 save percentage and one shutout in 23 playoff games.

The Edmonton native has been particularly strong since regaining the net in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights on May 10, going 6-2 with a 1.73 GAA, .931 save percentage with those three shutouts.

“It’s a different year. I feel completely different,” Skinner said. “I think everybody in our room feels different and you have to prepare for everything. There are so many things that can kind of happen.”

It has been an unconventional road back to the Final for Skinner. He struggled in the first two games of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, allowing 11 goals on 58 shots (.810 save percentage) in those losses, and was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who helped Edmonton to four consecutive wins and the series victory.

Pickard then won the next two games against Vegas in the second round but sustained a lower-body injury in Game 2, opening the door for Skinner to return.

Skinner has been excellent in his past eight starts, including back-to-back shutouts to close out the Golden Knights in five games and another in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, a series the Oilers also won in five games.

“He’s had some ups and downs, and I think people focus more on the downs than the ups,” Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said Tuesday. “Our team started slow in October, but in early November until probably mid-January, he played really well.

“Our team was on a roll, and you see what he can do when he comes into the last couple of rounds here. He started in L.A. and our team wasn’t very good in the first couple of games either. We didn’t give him much help and he wasn’t on top of his game either, but he was able to shrug that off and he came back in, and we wouldn’t be here without him and the way he’s played.”

Skinner’s entire season was indicative of what Edmonton went through trying to get back into a position to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers lost their first three games of the season and were 2-4-1 through their first seven. Skinner was 3-5-1 with a 3.28 GAA average and .885 save percentage in his first nine starts, finishing at 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage in 51 games (50 starts).

Coming back from the 4 Nations Face-Off, which was held from Feb. 12-20, the Oilers lost five of their first six games out of the break. They eventually dropped to third in the Pacific Division, where they finished the season, after sharing the lead with the Golden Knights going into the tournament.

Injuries also became a concern, with Skinner missing eight games because of a head injury sustained in 4-3 loss against the Stars on March 26. Forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, and defensemen Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg, Jake Walman and Troy Stecher also missed games because of injury toward the end of the season, and forward Evander Kane missed the entire regular season. He had surgery to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles in September and also had knee surgery Jan. 9.

Through all the adversity, however, Skinner attempted to keep a level head, which resonated throughout the rest of the team.

“I think Stuart he has a good demeanor for a goalie,” Bowman said. “He’s pretty easygoing guy and it’s probably the toughest position in sports with the attention they get. You look up and down the lineup, everyone makes mistakes -- forwards do, defensemen do -- and when the goalie does, everyone pays attention.

“A lot of times a forward will make a terrible play, and you don’t even talk about it because it’s broken up by a defenseman or the goalie makes a save. I think you have to have that ability to shrug things off, and he’s a very even-keel guy.”