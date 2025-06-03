Walman buys trading cards for young fans after run-in

Luke and Jake Stephens just went to check out some hockey cards. Little did they know they'd end up meeting a guy who was on one.
The Stephens family just happened to be strolling their local big box chain store on Friday. That's where they ran into Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman.
Adam and Angela Stephens and their three children -- sons Luke, age 9, and Jake, age 7, and daughter Emma, age 5 -- were on an outing to pick up some essentials. As happens when shopping with kids, the boys convinced their parents to check out the trading cards section. Luke favors Pokémon cards while Jake is a big hockey card collector.
"I was just kind of wandering around the store," Adam Stephens told NHL.com. "And there is Jake Walman picking up a tin of cards. He was just waiting and he started up a conversation, just being a nice guy."