Walman buys trading cards for young fans after run-in

Adam said Walman (who is a known Pokémon collector) saw the kids checking out the hockey cards and asked if they were Oilers fans. When they both said yes, he asked their favorite player. One said Connor McDavid and the other said Leon Draisaitl.

"That's when he told them he played for the Oilers and he asked if they'd heard of Jake Walman. And my son said, 'My dad loves him, he was so happy when they traded for him,'" Stephens said. "He talked to them for like 10 minutes about everything: Pokémon, hockey, Minecraft."

Adam said Walman offered to buy them some cards, with permission from the parents. The boys picked out a pack each, but Walman insisted on each of them getting their own box. And since Emma isn't a card collector, Walman picked out a Minecraft stuffed animal for her. The family asked for a picture and Walman obliged.

“I like doing that stuff,” Walman said at media day on Tuesday. “I think we’re in a position to be able to do that kind of thing and make people’s day. So, I always try to interact with fans or kids.”

The picture went viral over the weekend, making "mini celebrities" of the Stephens kids at their school, Lakeland Ridge in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Adam said.

The school already has an Oilers wall that they plan on adding the photo to before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, when the Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers for a second straight season.

"Oil Fever, it's crazy here," Stephens said.