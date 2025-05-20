Western Conference Final between Oilers, Stars poised to be great series

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2024-25 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Paul MacLean, former coach of the Ottawa Senators and assistant with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, looks at the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars.

I think this is going to be a great series. Anything that involves the Dallas Stars is going to be a good series.

They can be so good, and the Edmonton Oilers can be so good. They're both obviously good because they defeated two really good teams to get here.

It's going to be a real battle.

For me, Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger was challenged playing against Connor Hellebuyck and now he's going against Stuart Skinner or maybe Calvin Pickard.

Is his motivation going to be the same? He was really good against the Winnipeg Jets and made a difference in that series. That could be the difference in this series.

But you have those two guys in Edmonton, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and they can outscore all their problems.

In the last two games the Oilers got shutouts, so they found their defensive game. They found a new team identity, but they can still score.

The biggest thing for me, in the goaltending part of it, I think Dallas has an advantage.

At defenseman, with Mattias Ekholm not in it yet and the Stars getting Miro Heiskanen back, I think that's a little bit of an advantage for Dallas as well.

The forward group, I think it's a huge advantage with McDavid and Draisaitl, but can Edmonton's bottom-line guys play well?

The third line with Adam Henrique, Evander Kane and Connor Brown, how will they do against the line of Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson and Alexander Petrovic?

They have been so good for Dallas, so can Henrique, Kane and Brown match up with that line? I don't know. To me, that's where the battle is going to be, and it's going to be in the net.

Mikko Rantanen is also going to be a big factor. He's found a place where he likes to play, and he's really dominated.

Rantanen can be an equal to Draisaitl, but Dallas doesn't have a McDavid, so can McDavid push it over the line, so the goaltending doesn't become a problem?

That's what Connor can do and that's what Wayne Gretzky did for years: Make the difference and whatever the Oilers lacked in goaltending they made it up with however many goals they needed to score. That's been the Oilers since I remember playing them all those years ago and never defeating them. That's basically what it ended up being, Wayne would score enough that Grant Fuhr didn't have to let in anymore. Back then, 6-5 was a one-goal Stanley Cup Playoff game and it was a great game.