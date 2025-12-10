RALEIGH, N.C. -- Brandon Bussi made 23 saves in his seventh straight win for the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
Bussi wins 7th straight, Hurricanes pull away from Blue Jackets
Goalie makes 23 saves, Robinson breaks tie early in 3rd for Carolina
Bussi improved to 9-1-0 in his rookie season.
Eric Robinson broke a tie early in the third period, and Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes (18-9-2), who finished their seven-game homestand 4-3-0. Andrei Svechnikov had two assists.
Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (13-11-6), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Jet Greaves made 27 saves.
Voronkov scored on the power play to give Columbus a 1-0 lead at 12:39 of the first period when Sean Monahan fed him from the right circle for a tap-in at the left post.
Jarvis tied it 1-1 at 9:42 of the second period, scoring on a low snap shot from above the hash marks off a pass from Svechnikov after he circled the net.
Robinson gave Carolina a 2-1 lead at 7:53 of the third period by roofing a shot from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Taylor Hall.
Staal’s power-play goal extended it to 3-1 at 13:38 when he tipped Svechnikov’s wrist shot.
Jordan Martinook scored short-handed into an empty net with 1:15 remaining for the 4-1 final.