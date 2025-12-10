Bussi wins 7th straight, Hurricanes pull away from Blue Jackets

Bussi improved to 9-1-0 in his rookie season.

Eric Robinson broke a tie early in the third period, and Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes (18-9-2), who finished their seven-game homestand 4-3-0. Andrei Svechnikov had two assists.

Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (13-11-6), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Jet Greaves made 27 saves.

Voronkov scored on the power play to give Columbus a 1-0 lead at 12:39 of the first period when Sean Monahan fed him from the right circle for a tap-in at the left post.

Jarvis tied it 1-1 at 9:42 of the second period, scoring on a low snap shot from above the hash marks off a pass from Svechnikov after he circled the net.

Robinson gave Carolina a 2-1 lead at 7:53 of the third period by roofing a shot from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Taylor Hall.

Staal’s power-play goal extended it to 3-1 at 13:38 when he tipped Svechnikov’s wrist shot.

Jordan Martinook scored short-handed into an empty net with 1:15 remaining for the 4-1 final.