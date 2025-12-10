Mailbag: Avalanche’s speed unmatched; Islanders could be buyers

Regarding the U.S. Olympic hockey team, it would need three goaltenders. Usually, the No. 3 doesn't see much if any action, but what do you think of Jonathan Quick being selected for the third spot? He's a fierce competitor, leader and a proven winner. -- @AndyG_Wxeyes

It's a great question and not a terrible idea, but it depends on what USA Hockey will be looking for in a third goalie. It is also dependent on the drug testing protocol for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. If Quick isn't in it already, then he may not be an option at all. Players who are candidates to be named to the Olympic roster have been subjected to drug testing from the International Ice Hockey Federation and the National Anti-Doping Organization. If Quick has not been subjected to that testing, it means he is not eligible to be selected to play in the Olympics. The list of players subjected to that testing is not public.

However, considering Quick, the New York Rangers’ backup goalie, for the team falls in line with why I think Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane should be getting serious consideration to play in his third Olympics after 2010 and 2014.

Quick was on the U.S. team in 2010 in Vancouver, when he was still a young goalie in the NHL. He played in the Olympics in 2014 in Sochi. Kane played big roles in both tournaments.

They have experience in this unique event, understand what it is all about and could be important leaders for the U.S. team.

Most importantly, they can still play.

Quick is 3-3-1 with a 1.86 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in seven games this season. Kane has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 21 games.

To the crux of your question, if the Americans were to take Quick, he would go as a third goalie and a guide, if you will, for the top two, which could very well be Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

There's obviously a strong argument for Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks to be on the team too. But if the U.S. takes three of those four, it would be taking three goalies who have zero Olympic experience.

Quick has also become accustomed to playing in the backup role in New York behind Igor Shesterkin. He knows what it's like now to sit for a while before playing, to not be in a rhythm. If the U.S. were forced to use him in the Olympics, it would be in that situation.

Certainly U.S. coach Mike Sullivan, who is also the Rangers coach, would have confidence in Quick if forced to use him, considering how he's played this season.

However, it goes back to how USA Hockey views the position and the value of the third goalie.

Is the preference an experienced player in that position like Quick, or a younger goalie who would benefit from the experience of being at the event with it being known the NHL will also go to the Olympics in 2030?

I'm guessing Quick is not going to get any consideration. But it's a good talking point about the value of Olympic experience and if that matters to USA Hockey or any of the nations that are going to be there.