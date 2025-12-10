Mailbag: Avalanche’s speed unmatched; Islanders could be buyers

NHL.com's weekly Over the Boards mailbag is in full swing this season. Every week, senior writer Dan Rosen sifts through your questions sent to him on X and chooses several to answer.
What do you think about the Colorado Avalanche? Do they have the deepest team at the moment? Do you think their team is deeper/superior than the team of 2022? Their defense and especially goaltending is impressive and the best I've seen from the Avs. I just don't get why their power play is no good. -- @Haldol25
They're the best team in the NHL, not only by record (21-2-6 entering Tuesday) but by the eye test.
I haven't seen a team that can match the Avalanche's speed. There isn't one, at least not right now.
It's led by the top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen, which has been together all season, but the Avalanche move the puck so well from the back end that the rest of their forwards, namely Brock Nelson, Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, Ross Colton, Victor Olofsson, Jack Drury and Parker Kelly, play fast too.
They're not speed burners like MacKinnon and Necas, but when you move the puck as well as the Avalanche, you're forced to play fast. That's how they generate so much of their offense.
They're excellent defensively because of how good they are moving through the three zones. They don't spend time defending. Their goalies, Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, have been excellent, but they're not facing grade-A chance after grade-A chance.
As good as they have been, the Avalanche do a great job of insulating Blackwood and Wedgewood.
The power play is a mystery. With all the talent, how was it converting at just 16.0 percent this season entering Tuesday?
Well, it appears the Avalanche are more stagnant on the power play than they are at 5-on-5. At 5-on-5, they move the puck quickly and force the opponent to chase them around the ice. At 5-on-4, they get guilty of holding on to the puck too long, maybe looking for the perfect play instead of zipping the puck around and getting their feet moving, as they do at 5-on-5.
If you watch their power-play goal in the 3-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, you'll see how the Avalanche moved the puck quickly, went low to high and Cale Makar's shot from the point created chaos in front, leading to Nelson scoring off a rebound. Simple and structured. On and off the sticks. It works.