EDGE stats insights: Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we preview the Western Conference Final series between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

---

The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are set to meet in the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive year, matching up two of the fastest teams in the NHL and featuring three of the League’s biggest superstars in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Mikko Rantanen.

Dallas and Edmonton will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth time since the Stars relocated to Dallas in 1993-94, marking the second most-frequent postseason matchup over that span behind only the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins (nine times). The Stars have won five of the seven playoff matchups in that span, but the Oilers won their series last postseason in six games.

Each team advanced past its respective division winner in the Western Conference Second Round and boasts a deep roster, hot goaltender and strong underlying numbers. Here are three key advanced stats insights entering the Stars-Oilers series:

1. Speed generating offense

The Oilers and Stars bring plenty of speed, ranking first and second, respectively, in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (Edmonton: 350; Dallas: 297) and also 22-plus mph bursts (Oilers: 43; Stars: 17) this postseason. McDavid leads the League in max skating speed (23.92 mph), 20-plus mph speed bursts (91 in 11 games) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (22). The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner has played mostly alongside Leon Draisaitl, the goal leader from the regular season (52), who is tied for fifth in 20-plus mph speed bursts this postseason (42). Edmonton leads remaining playoffs teams in goals per game (3.91), and McDavid is leading the postseason in assists (14) and even-strength points (16).

Roope Hintz, the Stars’ top-line center, ranks third in the League in max skating speed (23.67 mph) and is second to McDavid in both 20-plus mph speed bursts (68 in 13 games) and 22-plus mph bursts (13). Hintz has been a fixture on a line with Conn Smythe Trophy candidate Mikko Rantanen, who leads the postseason in goals (nine) and points (19 in 13 games).

Rantanen, despite being traded twice this season, has established strong chemistry with his fellow Finland-born teammate Hintz and has a robust EDGE stats profile this postseason (with percentile ranks among forwards listed below):

• High-danger goals: 4 (97th percentile; tied for second in entire NHL)

• High-danger shots on goal: 12 (93rd percentile; tied for 10th in entire NHL)

• Midrange goals: 4 (99th percentile; tied for NHL lead)

• Midrange shots on goal: 14 (98th percentile; tied for second in entire NHL behind McDavid)

• Total skating distance: 40.38 miles (97th percentile)

• Even-strength skating distance: 35.00 miles (99th percentile; third among forwards)

2. Harley’s skating distance, midrange goals

Thomas Harley leads the NHL in total skating distance (50.24 miles) this postseason and is tied for the League lead in midrange goals (four; all of his playoff goals). The Stars lead the NHL in midrange goals (14) during the playoffs, with the Oilers not far behind in second (12) among remaining playoff teams.

Harley, who took on an expanded role in Miro Heiskanen’s injury absence and has still seen plenty of first power-play usage since his teammate’s return in Game 4 of the second round, leads defensemen in playoff power-play points (six) and is also tied for the NHL lead in that category. Harley, who scored the overtime goal to help the Stars advance past the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 of the second round, also ranks highly at the position in other advanced metrics:

• High-danger shots on goal: 4 (tied with Dmitry Orlov for first)

• Power-play skating distance: 6.41 miles (second behind Seth Jones’ 6.46)

• Midrange shots on goal: 9 (second behind Cale Makar’s 13)

3. High-danger saves

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger has faced the most high-danger shots (98 in 13 games) and leads the NHL in high-danger saves (82) this postseason. Since Game 6 of the First Round against the Colorado Avalanche, Oettinger has stopped 110 of the 112 shots he’s faced from either midrange (63) or long-range (49) regions. Oettinger has yet to allow a long-range goal (87 long-range shots faced) all postseason.

NHL EDGE IQ, powered by Amazon Web Services, Oettinger leads remaining playoff goalies in save percentage off the rush (.924 on inference shot attempts within five seconds of the puck crossing the opposing blue line). Inferenced shot attempts exclude shots greater than 60 feet, those beyond the goal line and empty-net attempts.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, meanwhile, had consecutive shutouts to close out their series against the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Over those two wins, Skinner stopped all six high-danger shots faced, all eight midrange shots faced and all 12 long-range shots faced.

It will be crucial for Skinner to carry over his recent high-danger improvement (compared to 15 saves on 24 high-danger shots faced over first three playoff games against Los Angeles Kings in first round; .625 high-danger save percentage) against Dallas, which has the best power-play percentage among the remaining playoff teams (30.8). Excluding empty net situations, the Oilers have allowed the fewest high-danger shots on goal per game (6.18) of any remaining team in the postseason, limiting the volume of quality chances against Skinner so far.

It’s also worth noting Edmonton’s timeshare goalie Calvin Pickard (lower body) and top-pair defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) could return at some point in the conference final.

---

EDGE stats team comparison: DAL vs. EDM