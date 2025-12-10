Bedard, Nazar have developed strong bond with Blackhawks since being drafted

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar have become close friends in a short amount of time.

The Chicago Blackhawks forwards are roommates during road trips this season and have also hung out together plenty at home, from going to Chicago Cubs games in the summer to dressing up as "Thing 6 and Thing 7," playing off "6 7," the slang phrase popular among youth that doesn't really have a meaning.

"We spend so much time together, roommates on the road, hanging out, going to dinner every day on the road, we come back (home), we're at the rink. It's like a family," Bedard said. "It's fun to build that with everyone but obviously Frankie's a good example as someone for me who I spend a lot of time with and have a good relationship with. It makes it a lot of fun."

It's fitting, considering the tandem is the future of the Blackhawks much like forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were around in 2007-08 before helping Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Bedard, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, and Nazar, who hails from Detroit, skate on the first and second line, respectively, but are together on Chicago's top power play. Whether united or apart, the two have provided a spark for the Blackhawks (12-11-6), who host the New York Rangers at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

"For sure, it's fun to feed off their energy," defenseman Alex Vlasic said. "They're so skilled, fast and exciting. It's cool for us to see when you're sitting on the bench, what they're going to bring to the game and what they're able to do. They have a lot of energy -- that's the main thing.

"It's fun to see them develop into players that they're going to become. They're going to be future studs, All-Stars. It's just really fun to watch them succeed."