Makar ties it with 8 seconds left, Avalanche fall to Predators in shootout

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists in his 900th NHL game for the Avalanche (21-2-7), who have earned a point in 20 of their past 21 games (16-1-4). Wedgewood made 26 saves in his return to the lineup after he missed the previous three games because of a back injury.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout for Nashville. Wedgewood was pulled after he made a save on Steven Stamkos in the third round to be evaluated for a concussion. He collided with Predators forward Filip Forsberg in the second round. There was no update on Wedgewood’s status after the game.

“The [concussion] spotter from the collision, I guess,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “That’s their call. I have nothing to do with it. If they see something that they think is fishy, they call down and for the safety of the players you just do what they tell you to do whether you agree with it or not.”

Saros made 39 saves, and Brady Skjei, Jonathan Marchessault and Reid Schaefer scored for the Predators (11-14-4), who have won three of their past four games.

“I think just our overall team game, we’re playing fast,” Skjei said. “When we’re connected and we’re helping each other out, being available, passing the puck crisply, it’s a recipe for success for us. I thought the forwards did a great job tonight of holding on to pucks down low behind their net. I think that’s when we’re really successful.”