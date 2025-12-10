NASHVILLE -- Cale Makar tied the game with a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in the third period, but the Colorado Avalanche fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
Makar ties it with 8 seconds left, Avalanche fall to Predators in shootout
Saros makes 39 saves for Nashville; MacKinnon has 2 assists for Colorado
Makar tied it 3-3 on a wrist shot from the point on a 6-on-4 advantage with goalie Scott Wedgewood pulled for an extra attacker. Makar pump-faked Predators forward Michael McCarron to avoid his block attempt, and the defenseman’s wrist shot beat Juuse Saros on the glove side.
“Obviously, good fight for us there,” Makar said. “Just good to get a point and move on from this one.”
Nathan MacKinnon had two assists in his 900th NHL game for the Avalanche (21-2-7), who have earned a point in 20 of their past 21 games (16-1-4). Wedgewood made 26 saves in his return to the lineup after he missed the previous three games because of a back injury.
Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout for Nashville. Wedgewood was pulled after he made a save on Steven Stamkos in the third round to be evaluated for a concussion. He collided with Predators forward Filip Forsberg in the second round. There was no update on Wedgewood’s status after the game.
“The [concussion] spotter from the collision, I guess,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “That’s their call. I have nothing to do with it. If they see something that they think is fishy, they call down and for the safety of the players you just do what they tell you to do whether you agree with it or not.”
Saros made 39 saves, and Brady Skjei, Jonathan Marchessault and Reid Schaefer scored for the Predators (11-14-4), who have won three of their past four games.
“I think just our overall team game, we’re playing fast,” Skjei said. “When we’re connected and we’re helping each other out, being available, passing the puck crisply, it’s a recipe for success for us. I thought the forwards did a great job tonight of holding on to pucks down low behind their net. I think that’s when we’re really successful.”
Skjei gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 12:58 of the third period on a wrist shot from the point that got through traffic in front. It was Skjei’s first goal of the season.
“I just felt like I watched it for a long time,” Skjei said. “It wasn’t the hardest shot in the world. Nice to finally get one through and can hopefully build on that and get a few more.”
Brock Nelson gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 1:12 of the first period on a backhand shot from the slot. He made a forehand-to-backhand move to get around Predators defenseman Roman Josi
Marchessault tied it 1-1 at 4:05 on the rebound of his own shot on Wedgewood’s glove side.
“They’re a pretty unbelievable team, I think,” Marchessault said. “They do a good job in the [offensive] zone, off the rush, everything. When you play against them, you’ve got to be aware for 60 minutes. I think tonight we were pretty good overall.”
Schaefer gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 5:30 on a power move to the net that beat Wedgewood on the blocker side.
Artturi Lehkonen tied it 2-2 at 10:21 on the rebound of a shot from Martin Necas. MacKinnon had his first assist on the play to become the first player in the NHL to reach 50 points this season.
“I thought we had a really good sort of middle frame of the game,” Bednar said. “The first period was a little bit back and forth. The second period, I thought we took over and then they took over for a little bit in the third and built a lead. We stuck with it and ended up getting that late goal to get us a point. I’m pretty happy with the effort. There’s some things that we can do better.”
NOTES: MacKinnon leads the NHL with 24 goals and 51 points. The forward joined Connor McDavid (2019-20 to 2022-23), Sidney Crosby (2012-13 and 2013-14) and Mario Lemieux (1995-96 and 1996-97) as the fourth player in the past 30 years to be the NHL’s first 50-point scorer in consecutive seasons (outright or tied). … Predators defenseman Nick Perbix returned to the lineup after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He finished with 18:12 of ice time.