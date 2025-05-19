2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Oilers Western Conference Final preview

The conference final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features four teams in two best-of-7 series, which start Tuesday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers

Stars: 50-26-6, 106 points

Oilers: 48-29-5, 101 points

Season series: DAL: 2-1-0; EDM: 1-2-0

Game 1: Wednesday at Dallas (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers will play against each other in the Western Conference Final for the second season in a row.

Edmonton advanced in six games last season before falling to the Florida Panthers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.

This is the Stars third straight visit to the Western Conference Final, losing in six games to the Oilers last season and six games to the Vegas Golden Knights the previous season.

Edmonton has been to three of the past four Western Conference Finals.

“Well, you’ve got two hungry teams that have been really close and haven’t gotten there yet,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “It’s going to be a battle of wills here. They’re a little more rested than us. I heard we’re not starting until Wednesday, which helps us get a little refreshed here. Should be a great series.”

The Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division, advanced by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game 5 of the second round at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

“As good as Dallas is, we’re a really good team too,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “We’ve beaten two good teams in L.A. and Vegas. Our 5-on-5 game has been really good. Our special teams will need to get going, it starts with the power play. The power play has to find a way to be a factor in the series and we will.”

The Stars, the No. 2 seed in the Central Division, also advanced in overtime, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday.

The Oilers went 1-2-0 against the Stars during the regular season.

Forward Zach Hyman led the way against Dallas with four points (three goals, one assist). McDavid (one goal, two assists) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (three assists) each had three points. Stuart Skinner was 1-2-0 with a 3.99 GAA and .841 save percentage as the starter in each of the three games.

Forwards Jason Robertson (four goals, two assists) and Roope Hintz (one goal, five assists) led the Stars against the Oilers with six points each, including a hat trick by Robertson in a 4-3 win in Edmonton on March 26. Jake Oettinger was 2-1-0 with a 3.04 GAA and .912 save percentage.

“Obviously they’re a really deep team,” McDavid said. “It’s the conference final, so everybody is going to be a good team. They have scoring all over. I think they have eight 20-goal scorers or something like that. They’re incredibly deep, have good D, great goalie. They have a really good team, it’ll be a good test.”

McDavid leads the Oilers in the playoffs with 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and Leon Draisaitl has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists). Bouchard has 12 points (four goals, eight assists).

“Every year’s different,” DeBoer said. “They’re a different team this year. You know, I think a lot like [the] Colorado [Avalanche], they’re a better team this year. They’re a deeper team this year than they were last year. You see they’re getting scoring from a lot of places other than McDavid and Draisaitl, and they still have that element, obviously, every night. So I think it’s a lot like the Colorado series, where we can look back at last year, but I think this is a different, better version that we’re playing. And I believe we’re a better version of ourselves from last year, too. It’s going to be a great test.”