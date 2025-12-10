Kastelic, Minten each scores twice, Bruins defeat Blues

Sean Kuraly and David Pastrnak each had two assists for the Bruins (18-13-0), who have won three straight, including a 5-2 win against the Blues last Thursday in Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.

Pastrnak had missed the past five games with an undisclosed injury.

Robert Thomas had two goals, and Pavel Buchnevich has two assists for the Blues (11-13-7), who were looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:27 of the first period on a one-timer from just above the right face-off circle off a pass from Buchnevich.

Minten tied it 1-1 at 12:48 of the second period when he was able to knock in a loose puck at the right side of the net that Marat Khusnutdinov slid to him while Hofer was trying to cover the puck.

Kastelic tipped Victor Soderstrom’s left point shot after Kuraly got a piece of it to make it 2-1 at 14:34.

The Bruins outshot the Blues 13-3 in the second and hit three posts and crossbars.

Thomas tied it 2-2 at 4:51 of the third period when Buchnevich picked off Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke behind the goal and fed Thomas, who finished in close.

Kastelic restored Boston's lead to 3-2 with his second goal at 8:01. Nikita Zadorov sent a shot from the left boards that hit off Kuraly and dropped into the crease, where Kastelic tapped it past Hofer.

Minten made it 4-2 at 11:33. A shot from Peeke went off the right post and caromed to the left boards. The puck then deflected off the stick of Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist to the high slot directly to Minten, who beat Swayman with a slap shot.

Zacha scored an empty-net goal at 18:19 for the 5-2 final.