Heiskanen feeling ‘pretty normal’ after knee injury, ready to help Stars in West Final

DALLAS -- Miro Heiskanen is very much looking like himself again for the Dallas Stars entering Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Granted, the No. 1 defenseman has only played three games since having surgery for a knee injury sustained in January.

But in the Stars’ series-clinching 2-1 overtime victory in Game 6 of the second round against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Heiskanen logged 23:40 of ice time and was back on the top power-play unit for their only man-advantage late in the third period that carried into overtime. It was vintage Heiskanen, a tremendous boost for a Stars team that has reached the conference final for a third straight season.

“Yeah, I kind of feel pretty good,” Heiskanen said after Game 6. “It feels like I'm getting more comfortable every game and every period. It feels pretty normal right now. Really looking forward to the next round.”

The fact the Stars made it through the first round and a half without their top defenseman is impressive, but there’s no doubt they’re thrilled to have him back. Heiskanen has two assists in three Stanley Cup Playoff games after having 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 50 regular-season games and leading Dallas in time on ice per game (25:10).

“It’s been great,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “He’s obviously one of the best defensemen in the League and the way he skates and moves and escapes from guys, for us as forwards, that’s a dream kind of defenseman because they kind of attract people to them and then open up ice for forwards. He’s obviously a big addition to the lineup.”

Heiskanen’s return also helps Dallas readjust its defense. Thomas Harley absorbed more responsibility and minutes during Heiskanen’s absence at the end of January. Harley averaged a team-leading 24:53 of ice time over 30 games after the injury and played on the top power-play unit. He averaged 22:27 per game prior to Jan. 29.

It may be different for Harley to go back to his usual minutes/responsibilities, but Stars coach Pete DeBoer said, “I think it’s welcomed.”

“We loaded this guy up, so I think he understands,” DeBoer said. “He’s a better, more effective player with a little bit less and he also understands of course the importance of Miro back there for us to win.

“One thing about Thomas Harley -- he wants to win. He’s not concerned about points or first or second on the power play. He wants to win.”

Heiskanen returned in Game 4 of the second round against the Jets on May 13. After being out for more than three months, Dallas understandably wanted to ease him back. DeBoer dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Games 4-6 to give forwards like Rantanen more minutes and help with Heiskanen’s return.

He had one assist in 14:52 in Game 4 and played 18:33 in Game 5.

“Yeah, for sure it’s been OK,” he said prior to Game 6. “It’s just how it feels. I’m feeling good so that’s a good thing. Probably comes pretty quickly to get back bigger minutes.”

So, will the Stars go back to 12 forwards and six defensemen with Heiskanen back at full speed? DeBoer said it’s possible, but he likes the 11/7 format in terms of being prepared for potential in-game issues.

“They (the Jets) lose (defenseman Josh) Morrissey early in that game (on Saturday); is he comfortable enough to play with five (defensemen) all night?” DeBoer said. “Is he comfortable to play five all night if it goes double overtime and he has to play 35-40 minutes? I mean that’s the thing -- it’s not just in a box. You’re going to play six and it’s going to be 20 minutes of easy hockey. So, there are a lot of factors that go into that stuff.”

Regardless, the Stars are back in the conference final with a healthy lineup, something they went months without. Getting Heiskanen back in any capacity was a boon. Having him back to his heavy workload is even better.

Heiskanen has 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) in 88 career playoff games.

“Amazing athlete,” DeBoer said. “Listen, he took the proper amount of time. He wasn’t rushed back, he didn’t rush back. He missed three and a half months and he’s healthy. So, it took him a few games to get his timing, but I’m not surprised he’s back where he’s at right now.”