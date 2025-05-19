Ekholm practices with Oilers, could return during West Final against Stars 

EDMONTON -- Mattias Ekholm thought his season might be over a month ago, but there he was on the ice Monday, preparing to possibly play for the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

“I feel good, I didn’t think I was going to be in this position this quick, so I’m really happy about that,” the defenseman said Monday. “Our trainers have done a tremendous job with me, and the healing has gone better than I thought. But still, I’m just trying to take it day by day.”

The Oilers have two days before opening the Western Conference Final at the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC), and the practice Monday was a good step to Ekholm getting back into the lineup at some point during the series.

“Today was the first time with the team on the ice in a full practice and I thought it went pretty well and now it’s a matter of how I feel tomorrow,” Ekholm said.

The 34-year-old has not played since April 11, when he was only able to play 1:52 in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. It was his first game after missing the previous seven games with an undisclosed injury, but he took just three shifts before leaving again.

The initial prognosis had Ekholm out for the entire postseason, which was seen as a massive blow to the Oilers, who are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final after losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers last season.

“It’s a tough diagnosis to get at the time,” he said. “I’m 35 soon (May 24) and still healing, so I guess that’s a good thing and I’m happy to be here now. I can’t rule anything out, I’m trying to be on a day-to-day basis and I’m happy that I’ve come this far.”

Ekholm is not expected to play in the first two games of the series in Dallas, and Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said he was uncertain if the veteran would travel with the team Tuesday.

Regardless, Knoblauch has been happy with the play of his defensemen during Ekholm’s absence.

Evan Bouchard (26:24 time on ice per game), Darnell Nurse (24:51), and Brett Kulak (24:15) are logging the majority of ice time on the back end, while Jake Walman (20:09) and John Klingberg (19:14) have developed great chemistry as a pair.

Ty Emberson (9:29) and Troy Stecher (16:32) have also played well, rotating into the lineup as the sixth defenseman.

“Going into the playoffs we had a lot of uncertainties,” Knoblauch said. “Jake Walman was coming back from an injury and hadn’t played very much, Klingberg wasn’t playing very much at the end of the season with injuries. I think when they were inserted into the lineup and they did come in, and they played very well. I think we have a lot of good players and are able to play more when called upon.”