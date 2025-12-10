Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hellebuyck back on ice for Jets
Foligno 'still a little ways away' for Blackhawks; Carlson could return for Capitals on Thursday
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck was back on the ice with the Jets on Wednesday for the first time since their No. 1 goalie had knee surgery on Nov. 22. Hellebuyck was scheduled to miss 4-6 weeks. "He's getting closer; the workload is going up," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. Hellebuyck is 8-6-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 14 games this season. He last played Nov. 15, allowing three goals in a 4-3 shootout win against the Calgary Flames. Hellebuyck won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League last season when he went 47-12-3 and tied for the NHL lead with 63 games played. He led all goalies in wins, GAA (2.00; minimum 25 games) and shutouts (eight), and was second in save percentage (.925). He became the fifth goalie to win the Hart and Vezina in the same season, and helped Winnipeg win the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the League and the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals. Hellebuyck has played at least 60 games each of the past four seasons and six of the past eight; the only two he didn't was during the pandemic shortened seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Winnipeg hosts the Boston Bruins on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN).
Chicago Blackhawks
Nick Foligno skated on his own on Tuesday but will remain out of the lineup against the New York Rangers at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS). There is still no timeline for when the Blackhawks captain will return. Foligno sustained an injury to his left hand on Nov. 15 against the Toronto Maple Leafs when he blocked a shot from Jake McCabe in the second period and immediately went to the locker room. “[He’s] obviously itching to get in sooner than later, but we're still a little ways away,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said." Foligno has six assists in 15 games this season.
Washington Capitals
John Carlson was a full participant at practice Wednesday and could return for the Capitals against the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT). The defenseman has missed Washington’s past three games because of an upper-body injury. He has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 26 games and is second for the Capitals in average time on ice per game (22:52). … Goalie Charlie Lindgren (upper body) faced shots before practice and is progressing, according to coach Spencer Carbery. Lindgren was placed on injured reserve Sunday. “He’s been feeling better, so that’s a positive sign that he’s at least in his equipment out on the ice,” Carbery said. … Carbery did not have an update on Ryan Leonard, who will miss an “extended period of time” because of an upper-body injury. The rookie forward was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, leaving in the first period after a hit from Jacob Trouba.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Joseph Woll (lower body) was on the ice before the Maple Leafs practiced Wednesday but won’t return against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA). … The goalie was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 4, when he did not play in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. “He felt good today,” coach Craig Berube said after practice. “Like I’ve said, it’s probably a week (before he plays).” … Woll didn’t make his season debut until Nov. 15 after he left the team in training camp due to a personal matter. He is 4-3-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .928 save percentage in eight games this season. … Defenseman Morgan Rielly did not practice Wednesday because of an illness but is expected to play Thursday, and defenseman Dakota Mermis (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 8. Berube said Mermis is likely out one month. … Chris Tanev (upper body) practiced in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 1. Berube said Tanev would be evaluated later Wednesday. … Defenseman Henry Thrun was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin and Blake Lizotte were placed on injured reserve and are each week to week for the Penguins with an upper-body injury. Malkin missed a 3-2 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday after he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He is second on the Penguins with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 26 games. Pittsburgh hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS). "It's not easy to replace 'Geno.' Pretty much can't," captain Sidney Crosby said. "I think it's just by committee. He's been playing great hockey for us, so we're all going to have to step up and get some points here and play some good hockey until he's back." Lizotte had an assist in 13:59 of ice time Sunday; he has five points (three goals, two assists) in 27 games. Forward Danton Heinen was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. ... Rickard Rakell skated with the Penguins on Tuesday for the first time since having had surgery in October. The forward has missed the past 19 games.
St. Louis Blues
Jordan Kyrou has been placed on injured reserve and is week to week for the Blues with a lower-body injury the forward sustained in the first period of a 2-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. "Not a specific return date," St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday before a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. "… We’re happy with the results of the MRI considering it could have been longer." Kyrou is third on the Blues with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 28 games. … St. Louis signed Robby Fabbri to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday; the 29-year-old forward had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 44 games for the Ducks last season. The Blues visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO).
Buffalo Sabres
Jason Zucker is week to week with upper- and lower-body injuries the forward sustained during a 7-4 loss to the Flames on Monday. Zucker left the game briefly after falling into the boards but returned and ended up with two assists. He has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 21 games this season. The Sabres recalled forward Isak Rosen from Rochester of the AHL. … Goalie Colten Ellis is in concussion protocol after being hit by David Tomasek during a 4-3 overtime win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Josh Norris was scratched after warmups Tuesday due to “illness and soreness,” according to coach Lindy Ruff, who added it’s unrelated to the upper-body injury that kept Norris out for almost two months. The Sabres visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B).