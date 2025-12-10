NHL Status Report: Hellebuyck back on ice for Jets 

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck was back on the ice with the Jets on Wednesday for the first time since their No. 1 goalie had knee surgery on Nov. 22. Hellebuyck was scheduled to miss 4-6 weeks. "He's getting closer; the workload is going up," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. Hellebuyck is 8-6-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 14 games this season. He last played Nov. 15, allowing three goals in a 4-3 shootout win against the Calgary Flames. Hellebuyck won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League last season when he went 47-12-3 and tied for the NHL lead with 63 games played. He led all goalies in wins, GAA (2.00; minimum 25 games) and shutouts (eight), and was second in save percentage (.925). He became the fifth goalie to win the Hart and Vezina in the same season, and helped Winnipeg win the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the League and the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals. Hellebuyck has played at least 60 games each of the past four seasons and six of the past eight; the only two he didn't was during the pandemic shortened seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Winnipeg hosts the Boston Bruins on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN).