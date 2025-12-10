NHL On Tap: Panarin, Bedard go head-to-head when Rangers visit Blackhawks

Calder collision

The first game of an "NHL on TNT" doubleheader features Artemi Panarin and Connor Bedard, who each won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. They'll go head-to-head in the League for the fourth time when the New York Rangers visit the Blackhawks in an Original Six clash at United Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS). Panarin, the 2016 Calder Trophy winner, has three points (one goal, two assists) and 13 shots on goal in three games for the Rangers against Bedard, the top rookie in 2013-14 has two assists and four shots in three games against Panarin with New York 2-1-0 in the head-to-head series. The Rangers (15-12-4) are 12-4-1 on the road. The Blackhawks (12-11-6) are 6-5-3 at home.