NHL On Tap: Panarin, Bedard go head-to-head when Rangers visit Blackhawks

Kopitar closing in on 1,300 points with Kings; Red Wings forward Kane 3 goals from 500

panarin bedard

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, two which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Calder collision

The first game of an "NHL on TNT" doubleheader features Artemi Panarin and Connor Bedard, who each won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. They'll go head-to-head in the League for the fourth time when the New York Rangers visit the Blackhawks in an Original Six clash at United Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS). Panarin, the 2016 Calder Trophy winner, has three points (one goal, two assists) and 13 shots on goal in three games for the Rangers against Bedard, the top rookie in 2013-14 has two assists and four shots in three games against Panarin with New York 2-1-0 in the head-to-head series. The Rangers (15-12-4) are 12-4-1 on the road. The Blackhawks (12-11-6) are 6-5-3 at home.

Frenetic farewell

Anze Kopitar, who plans to retire from the NHL at the end of this season, is seven points from becoming the second player to 1,300 with the Los Angeles Kings (14-8-7) going into the game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN). The Kings captain (1,293 points; 446 goals, 847 assists) is also 15 points from passing Marcel Dionne (1,307 points in 921 games) for the most in team history. The Kraken (11-10-6) close out a three-game homestand and are 0-5-1 in their past six games.

VAN@LAK: Kopitar snaps home game opener

Verhaeghe pushing Panthers

Carter Verhaeghe will look to extend his point streak to seven games when the Florida Panthers visit the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS). The 30-year-old forward has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during the run and is one game-winning goal from passing Pavel Bure and Stephen Weiss (23 each) for sixth-most in Panthers history. Florida (14-12-2) has won two straight after going 0-3-1 in their previous four. The Mammoth (14-14-3) play the second of a three-game homestand. They're 2-3-0 in December and 4-6-0 in their past 10 games.

Burning bright

Don't look now but the Calgary Flames are after their fourth consecutive win and host to the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Saddledome (8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET). Calgary (12-15-4) is 7-2-1 in its past 10 games and have points in six straight home games (5-0-1) since Nov. 13. They've had longer streaks on home ice twice in the past five years (6-0-1 in 2024-25; 12-0-1 in 2021-22).

Showtime

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane is three goals from becoming the fifth United States-born player to score 500 goals in the NHL, joining Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502). The forward has 83 game-winning goals and can pass Zach Parise for third in NHL history among U.S.-born players. Modano and Roenick share the lead with 92. Kane has also scored seven go-ahead goals in the final five minutes of the third period, fifth among U.S.-born players behind Modano (11), Pat LaFontaine and Keith Tkachuk (nine each) and Joe Pavelski (eight). Kane has two goals and four assists in his past five games and has helped Detroit (16-11-3) earn points in five straight games (3-0-1).

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

The schedule

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET)

Florida Panthers at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS)

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN)

Related Content

Demko to return for Canucks against Sabres on Thursday

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

'Road To The NHL Winter Classic' to debut Dec. 10

Bedard has taken 'massive step forward' this season, Blackhawks GM says

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Hellebuyck back on ice for Jets 

U.S. using all its time to pick Olympic roster, Guerin says on '@TheRink' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Saros makes 39 saves, Predators top Avalanche in shootout after Makar late goal

Tuch scores in OT, Sabres defeat Oilers to end 3-game skid 

Yzerman says every points count for 1st-place Red Wings

Mailbag: Avalanche’s speed unmatched; Islanders could be buyers

Stars hold off Jets, extend point streak to 11

Kastelic, Minten each scores twice, Bruins defeat Blues

Bussi wins 7th straight, Hurricanes pull away from Blue Jackets

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

MacKinnon, like Sakic, lauded for extraordinary skill with Avalanche

Bedard, Nazar have developed strong bond with Blackhawks since being drafted

Oettinger thriving with Stars, eyes No. 1 goalie job for U.S. at Olympics