NHL On Tap: Panarin, Bedard go head-to-head when Rangers visit Blackhawks

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, two which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Kopitar closing in on 1,300 points with Kings; Red Wings forward Kane 3 goals from 500
Calder collision
The first game of an "NHL on TNT" doubleheader features Artemi Panarin and Connor Bedard, who each won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. They'll go head-to-head in the League for the fourth time when the New York Rangers visit the Blackhawks in an Original Six clash at United Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS). Panarin, the 2016 Calder Trophy winner, has three points (one goal, two assists) and 13 shots on goal in three games for the Rangers against Bedard, the top rookie in 2013-14 has two assists and four shots in three games against Panarin with New York 2-1-0 in the head-to-head series. The Rangers (15-12-4) are 12-4-1 on the road. The Blackhawks (12-11-6) are 6-5-3 at home.
Frenetic farewell
Anze Kopitar, who plans to retire from the NHL at the end of this season, is seven points from becoming the second player to 1,300 with the Los Angeles Kings (14-8-7) going into the game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN). The Kings captain (1,293 points; 446 goals, 847 assists) is also 15 points from passing Marcel Dionne (1,307 points in 921 games) for the most in team history. The Kraken (11-10-6) close out a three-game homestand and are 0-5-1 in their past six games.
Verhaeghe pushing Panthers
Carter Verhaeghe will look to extend his point streak to seven games when the Florida Panthers visit the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS). The 30-year-old forward has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during the run and is one game-winning goal from passing Pavel Bure and Stephen Weiss (23 each) for sixth-most in Panthers history. Florida (14-12-2) has won two straight after going 0-3-1 in their previous four. The Mammoth (14-14-3) play the second of a three-game homestand. They're 2-3-0 in December and 4-6-0 in their past 10 games.
Burning bright
Don't look now but the Calgary Flames are after their fourth consecutive win and host to the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Saddledome (8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET). Calgary (12-15-4) is 7-2-1 in its past 10 games and have points in six straight home games (5-0-1) since Nov. 13. They've had longer streaks on home ice twice in the past five years (6-0-1 in 2024-25; 12-0-1 in 2021-22).
Showtime
Red Wings forward Patrick Kane is three goals from becoming the fifth United States-born player to score 500 goals in the NHL, joining Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502). The forward has 83 game-winning goals and can pass Zach Parise for third in NHL history among U.S.-born players. Modano and Roenick share the lead with 92. Kane has also scored seven go-ahead goals in the final five minutes of the third period, fifth among U.S.-born players behind Modano (11), Pat LaFontaine and Keith Tkachuk (nine each) and Joe Pavelski (eight). Kane has two goals and four assists in his past five games and has helped Detroit (16-11-3) earn points in five straight games (3-0-1).
The schedule
New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)
Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET)
Florida Panthers at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS)
Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN)