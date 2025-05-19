Skinner vs. Oettinger goalie matchup in Western Final 

Create scrambles from bad angles: Goals scored on shots or passes that bounced off a body or stick in front of the net accounted for 23 percent off the regular-season goals, six of 20 in the first round against Colorado and five of 11 in the second round, all well above 14 percent tracked average. Though the general rule for creating that chaos is to get bodies to the net, Oettinger handles screen shots well, but nine of the 23 broken-play goals he gave up in the regular season and three of 11 so far in the playoffs originated on sharp-angle attacks from near or below the goal line. There was a tendency to get a little busy in these scrambles, which accounted for some of the 5-hole goals because lateral pushes from the butterfly require a goalie to lift their knee off the ice, and times he got caught outside his posts, exposing him to short-side bank shots or far-side wraparounds.

East-west and quick: Shots after passes and plays across the middle of the ice increase the chances of scoring on any goalie, and they accounted for 22 tracked goals on Oettinger in the regular season and five of 20 in the first round before just one against the Jets. Though Oettinger's numbers are better than the 22.1 percent average, it's worth noting he tends to set up wide of his posts on plays down the wing, which increases the distance he must travel to get across on lateral passes, making it important to get shots off quick and aim at the far side rather than shooting against the grain back his late coverage. Even when he gets caught outside his posts, he's not out of the play, like Jets forward Mason Appleton discovered when he shot back into the middle of an open net in Game 7. That gave Oettinger, who slid just outside his left post on the first pass, a chance to make a momentum-changing reactive save. Oettinger also has a distinct move down into his save stance from a more upright stance when play is higher in the zone, lowering his hips and widening his base, which limits mobility for any goalie, so passing after he sets increases scoring odds.

Net drives depend on handedness: Oettinger nicely mixes up his net-play coverage with a variety of post-integration techniques to give shooters different looks, but it is often related to handedness on a net drive below the face-off circle. If he squares up and overlaps his posts on a player on his forehand, he's got better coverage for a shot, but it takes more of his frame outside of the net and makes it harder to get across on low lateral plays. If he tucks inside his post using a RVH on a player cutting on their backhand, he's in a better position for plays into the middle but sometimes there can be a little space short side over the shoulder or pad on an open shot. Nathan MacKinnon took advantage of this in Game 7 of the first round by driving on the backhand, then after Oettinger dropped into the RVH, he pulled it to his forehand for a quick short-side goal in tight.

Active rebounds: Oettinger has only given up two rebound goals in the playoffs but there were 13 in the regular-season sample, including 10 in 18 games after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Shooters should keep in mind that second chances will bounce harder and travel further off Oettinger's Bauer pads, so being too close doesn't always help.