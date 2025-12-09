Yzerman says every points count for first-place Red Wings

At the other, forward Marco Kasper has struggled. Kasper, 21, the No. 8 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 30 games. He ended an 18-game point drought with an assist Monday.

“I think not scoring, not producing, I think has affected his overall play,” Yzerman said. “The first one or two times you go through it, you feel like you’re never going to do anything. As time goes by, you learn how to be effective and focus on other things, and I think he’s just got to adjust to that.

“But he’s a worker, maybe to a fault. More, more, more, more, more. And you just wish he would just kind of relax and go. Just shut your brain off, drop the puck, go play hockey. Easier said than done.”

The biggest issue for Detroit is team defense. The Red Wings rank 12th in goals per game (3.10) but 25th in goals against per game (3.33). They’re seventh on the power play (24.0 percent) but tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for 23rd on the penalty kill (79.0 percent).

In goal, Cam Talbot is 9-4-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage. John Gibson is 7-7-1 with a 3.35 GAA and an .881 save percentage after a 39-save shutout Monday.

“We give up a lot of chances, more than we should,” Yzerman said. “Our goaltenders have played some really good games and still given up four or five. What does that tell you, you know? Having said that, we need them both to be better, and we expect them to be. They’re good goaltenders. They’re professional.”

Yzerman said it has been a challenge for coach Todd McLellan and his staff to get the team to think defensively. Even in the offensive zone, the forwards must manage the puck and think, “Who’s the high guy?” The defensemen must know when to pinch and when not to, asking themselves, “Do have support?”

“It’s not just the young players,” Yzerman said. “It’s the mentality of our team, playing winning hockey. The challenge for our coaching staff is to continue to drill it in. All the good teams, they score, but they also defend.”

The Red Wings are 3-0-2 in their past five games entering their game at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET).

Yzerman will keep checking the scores.

“We’re in the middle of the playoffs right now every single game,” Yzerman said. “Our players seem to be recognizing the importance of every point in the standings.”