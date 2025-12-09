Yzerman says every points count for first-place Red Wings

Especially for a team like Detroit.
The Red Wings have gone nine seasons without making the playoffs, the longest drought in their history, and are celebrating their Centennial this season.
In 2023-24, they tied the Capitals with 91 points, but Washington earned the second wild card in the East due to the tiebreaker, regulation wins (32-27).
“I think it’s important for our team to understand, like, every single point could be the difference of us getting in or out,” Yzerman said. “Think of two years ago, when we missed by a point. I don’t know where that point’s going to be, but let’s make sure we grab it, because it could be the difference.”
Detroit made the playoffs 25 straight times from 1991-2016, winning the Stanley Cup in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008.
Yzerman became a legend playing for the Red Wings from 1983-2006 and worked in their front office from 2006-10 before becoming the Tampa Bay Lightning GM in 2010. After building Tampa Bay into a contender, he returned to Detroit as GM in 2019 with the Red Wings in decline.
Rebuilding has not been easy. The Red Wings haven’t selected in the top three of the NHL Draft during Yzerman’s tenure, so they haven’t been able to get some of the elite young talent other teams have.
But after bottoming out in Yzerman’s first season with a .275 points percentage, the Red Wings slowly rose over the next four seasons -- .429, .451, .488, .555. They took a step back last season at .524, and now they’re at .583.
Some seeds are starting to sprout. On the 23-man roster, nine players were selected in the NHL Draft under Yzerman. Each is 24 or younger. The group includes six first-round picks and three rookies.
“That’s very encouraging, obviously,” Yzerman said. “They’ve changed the dynamics of our team a little bit. A little bit more speed in our game. A little bit more skill they’ve added to the lineup. A little bit more energy.”
At one end of the spectrum, forward Lucas Raymond, 23, and defenseman Moritz Seider, 24, have excelled. Raymond, the No. 4 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 28 games, tied with captain Dylan Larkin (16 goals, 16 assists, 30 games) for the Detroit lead. Seider, the No. 6 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, leads the Red Wings in average ice time (25:07) and their defensemen with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 30 games.