NHL conference finals top 10 storylines

The NHL conference final round will feature two rematches.

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three seasons, beginning with Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). Florida defeated Carolina in four games in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, winning each game by one goal, including Games 1 and 2 in overtime.

The Dallas Stars will take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final for the second straight season, opening with Game 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). Edmonton defeated Dallas in six games last season to reach the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Florida in seven games.

Florida is bidding to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season and become the first team to repeat as champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Cup in 2020 and 2021. Carolina is in the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in seven seasons and is trying to reach the Final for the first time since winning the Cup in 2006.

Edmonton will try to reach the Cup Final for the second straight season and win its first championship since 1990. Dallas, which is in the Western Conference Final for the third straight season, made its last Final appearance in 2020, when it lost to the Lightning in six games. It is trying to win the Cup for the first time since 1999.

Here are 10 storylines for the conference finals:

Panthers' repeat bid

Before the Lightning went to the Cup Final in 2020, 2021 and 2022, no team had reached the championship round in three consecutive seasons since the New York Islanders' run of five in a row from 1980-84 (winning first four). Now the Panthers are within four wins of matching the Lightning with their own run of three straight Cup Final appearances, but they're more interested in equaling their cross-state rivals by winning the Cup in back-to-back seasons.

Florida has some new faces, most notably forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Seth Jones, each acquired ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. But most of the roster, led by forwards Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, is the same. After two long playoff runs and having a League-high eight players skate in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, do the Panthers have enough gas left to get through two more rounds?

Draisaitl and McDavid's mission

After a 2-1 Game 7 loss left them one win short of completing a comeback from a 3-0 series deficit against the Panthers in the Cup Final last season, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers have been on a season-long quest to get back there this season and win it. Edmonton needs to go through Dallas again to return to the Cup Final after defeating the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round and the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the second round.

McDavid had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and Draisaitl had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) to lead the way for the Oilers during the first two rounds, but they've gotten contributions beyond their top two forwards to get this far. Evan Bouchard leads NHL defensemen with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during the playoffs and Edmonton has 12 players with at least four points.

The Rantanen factor

The addition of forward Mikko Rantanen could put Dallas over the top against Edmonton this time. Acquired in a trade with the Hurricanes on March 7 (after the Colorado Avalanche traded him to Carolina in a three-team deal that included the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24), Rantanen already has been a difference maker for the Stars. The 28-year-old leads the playoffs with nine goals and 19 points in 13 games to help the Stars defeat his former team, the Avalanche, in seven games in the first round and the Winnipeg Jets in six games in the second round.

Rantanen is fourth in the NHL among active players with an average of 1.28 points per game in the playoffs, behind McDavid (1.58), Draisaitl (1.46) and Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (1.32). Dallas could have used a game-breaker like him against Edmonton last season when it was limited to four goals in losing the final three games of the series.