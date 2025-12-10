Stars hold off Jets, extend point streak to 11

Rantanen has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) on a seven game point streak.

Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz, Alex Petrovic, and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars (21-5-5), who’ve won four straight and collected points in their past 11 games (9-0-2). Wyatt Johnston had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.

Mark Scheifele had two goals, Logan Stanley also scored, and Kyle Connor had two assists for the Jets (14-14-1), who’ve lost four of five (1-3-1). Eric Comrie made 15 saves.

Lindell put the Stars on the board 44 seconds into the first period, beating a screened Comrie with a point shot to give Dallas a 1-0 lead.

Hintz made it 2-0 at 1:16 of the second, finishing a quick, down low passing play with Johnston and Rantanen on the power play.

Petrovic pushed it to 3-0 at 2:31, scoring with a one-timer through traffic from the top of the right circle.

Scheifele cut it to 3-1 at 11:04, intercepting Nils Lundkvist’s pass before Connor set him up for a snap shot.

Six seconds after a Jets power play expired, Scheifele made it 3-2 at 18:52. He notched a one-timer from the same spot as his first goal of the night-- just inside the right face-off dot.

Robertson's one-timer on the power play doubled up the Stars' lead 4-2 at 4:46 of the third period. Robertson has scored in 12 of the Stars past 15 games and leads the team with 19 goals.

Stanley scored on his own rebound at 5:54 for the 4-3 final.