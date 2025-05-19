Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com

The Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars are the overwhelming favorites to reach the Stanley Cup Final, according to predictions made by NHL.com staff writers and editors.

Of the 16 staff members who made their picks for the Eastern Conference Final, 13 selected the Panthers to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes. The same number of staffers, though different ones, predicted the Stars will defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

The Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup last season, are looking to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year. The Stars last reached the Cup Final in 2020. The Oilers are looking to make a second straight trip to the Final after losing to the Panthers in seven games last season. The Hurricanes have not been to the Cup Final since winning the championship in 2006.

The Eastern Conference Final between the Panthers and Hurricanes begins with Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, truTV, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Western Conference Final between the Oilers and Stars begins with Game 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Here is how our staffers picked: