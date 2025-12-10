U.S. using all its time to pick Olympic roster, Guerin says on '@TheRink' podcast

Bill Guerin said the group picking the United States roster for the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026 are "a good way there" in terms of putting it together, but it's still an open competition among many of the players who have pushed their way into the discussion with their play this season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast, Guerin, the U.S. general manager, said there are still some decisions to be made before the rosters need to be submitted on Dec. 31.

"I just don't believe in it being the second week of December and saying, 'Oh, that's it, we're done,' or, 'We need two more guys,'" Guerin said. "No, we're keeping this opportunity alive and making sure we're not closing doors on guys. We want to keep everybody going until the last possible minute. We want to use all the time we have."

Guerin said he and his management staff, including fellow NHL GMs Tom Fitzgerald (New Jersey Devils), Chris Drury (New York Rangers), Bill Zito (Florida Panthers), Stan Bowman (Edmonton Oilers), along with Wild assistant GM Chris Kelleher and USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations John Vanbiesbrouck, met last week to discuss the roster.

Injuries to U.S. Olympic hopefuls like Jack Hughes (Devils), Adam Fox (Rangers), Charlie McAvoy (Bruins), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Connor Hellebuyck (Jets) and Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) have reinforced to Guerin and his staff the need for roster flexibility, and making sure they're seeing all players who could play on the team, not just the locks.