Senators rally past Hurricanes with 4 goals in 3rd

Adam Gaudette scored twice, and Dylan Cozens and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and two assists for the Senators (45-30-7), who went 6-1-1 in their final eight games of the regular season. Jake Sanderson had two assists and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

Brady Tkachuk, who was making his return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury, did not play in the third period for precautionary reasons. Tkachuk appeared to be in discomfort after taking a high stick from Carolina forward Mark Jankowski at 14:53 of the second period. His final shift of the game was on the ensuing power play.

Skyler Brind’Amour, who is the son of Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, scored his first NHL goal, and Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (47-30-5), who lost seven of their final eight games of the regular season (1-6-1). Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Gaudette cut it to 5-4 at 4:17 of the third period, scoring his second goal of the game with a quick shot off a face-off win by Stutzle in the left circle.

Batherson tied it 5-5 at 10:01, lifting a backhand over Andersen from in front after Brind'Amour turned the puck over while trying to clear the zone. Batherson then gave Ottawa a 6-5 lead at 13:38, scoring a power-play goal with a one-timer off a centering pass from Stutzle, who was skating behind the net.

Stutzle scored another power-play goal on an individual effort at 18:48 for the 7-5 final.

Ottawa was 3-for-9 on the power play. Carolina was 1-for-3.

Gaudette gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 11:55 of the first period when he beat Andersen blocker side with a curl-and-drag wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Cozens made it 2-0 at 16:35. He took a seam pass from Batherson in the high slot and scored with a wrist shot over Andersen’s blocker on a power play.

Shane Pinto pushed it to 3-0 at 17:22. He got behind the defense and took a lead pass from Michael Amadio just inside the blue line before scoring glove side on a breakaway.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi responded 11 seconds later to cut it to 3-1. He scored with a wrist shot short side on Ullmark from the right circle.

Brind’Amour cut it to 3-2 at 19:18, jamming in the rebound of William Carrier's initial shot in the crease.

Svechnikov scored a power-play goal with a one-timer off a pass from Logan Stankoven 50 seconds into the second period to tie it 3-3.

Jack Roslovic gave Carolina a 4-3 lead at 4:05. He beat Ullmark blocker side on a partial breakaway after the rebound of Claude Giroux's shot on the other end caromed all the way around the boards into the neutral zone.

Tyson Jost scored with a one-timer off a pass from Taylor Hall to make it 5-3 at 6:32.