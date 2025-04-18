2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Devils Eastern 1st round preview  

Carolina has won past four series against New Jersey since 2001

Aho CAR Hischier NJD series preview

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Eastern Conference First Round between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes.

(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils

Hurricanes: 47-29-5, 99 points
Devils: 42-33-7, 91 points
Season series: CAR: 2-2-0, NJD: 2-2-0
Game 1: Sunday at Carolina (3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS, FDSNSO, MSGSN)

The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to have history repeat, and the New Jersey Devils are looking to change the narrative, in the 2025 Eastern Conference First Round.

It's the sixth time the teams will play one another in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina has won the past four series, most recently the 2023 Eastern Conference Second Round in five games. New Jersey won the first series, the 2001 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, in six.

"It will be challenging," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. "We know they're a very hard team to play against. They don't give you much time and we just got to be ready, up to the challenge. We got to be skating, they're a good skating team as well, so it'll be a fast game out there. They don't give you much room and we just got to be ready for that."

If the regular season was any indication, it should be a tough best-or-7 series. Each team won two games at home: Carolina 4-2 on Oct. 15 and 5-2 on Dec. 28; and New Jersey by identical 4-2 scores on Nov. 21 and Dec. 27.

"I would categorize them as a team that is easy to prepare for, in the sense that you know exactly what you're getting," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "There are no real surprises. This is a team we haven't played in a while. We were diligent about our notes and the things we wanted to keep on file and keep at the top of our mind from the last time we played them."

The Devils' success will hinge on how well they can manage offensive-zone time without center Jack Hughes, who is out for the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery March 5.

Their biggest change this postseason is in goal. Jacob Markstrom was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19 and is 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 49 games (all starts) this season. They added size and toughness during the offseason (6-foot-1 forward Stefan Noesen and 6-4 defenseman Brenden Dillon). The series also will likely be an emotional one for defenseman Brett Pesce, who signed a six-year contract with New Jersey on July 1 after nine seasons with Carolina.

The Hurricanes are tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for eighth in the NHL in goals per game (3.22) and rank first in takeaways (452). Sebastian Aho leads them with 74 points and Seth Jarvis is first with 32 goals. Ten players scored at least 10 goals. Left wing Taylor Hall has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 30 games since being acquired in a blockbuster three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24. Shutdown center and Carolina captain Jordan Staal (36 points) is invaluable this time of season and a proven playoff performer.

"I think that's the beauty of playoffs," Staal said. "It's incredibly hard to make it there, for one. We were going full throttle when we showed up to camp, and now it's kind of like you have to run a second race."

There's also plenty of experience on an underrated defense corps with Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns, Shayne Gostisbehere and Dmitry Orlov, who have each played more than nine NHL seasons.

The Devils will likely have defenseman Dougie Hamilton for Game 1 after he missed 18 games with a lower-body injury. Hamilton returned with 11 shots (four on goal) and four blocks in 23:42 of a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the regular-season finale Wednesday.

In three of the previous five matchups between the Hurricanes and Devils, the team that advanced reached the Stanley Cup Final (New Jersey in 2001; Carolina in 2002, 2006). The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2006.

"When you're winning games, you believe you're a good team," Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. "Once you've kind of set the standard that you're a playoff team, you don't ever want to go back to not being a playoff team. It's the funnest time of year for a reason, and you never don't want to be there. If you believe you're a good team and you put the work in, the results usually speak for themselves."

Game breakers

Hurricanes: Jarvis gets the nod for being such a proven goal scorer on the top line with Aho and rookie Jackson Blake. He's dangerous on the penalty kill (seven short-handed points; five goals), an exceptional playmaker with a good release and a bona fide game-changer. Jarvis is second on Carolina in points (67), fifth in takeaways (32), sixth in hits (93) and eighth in blocked shots (51).

NYI@CAR: Jarvis scores a SHG against Hogberg and gives the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead in the 2nd

Devils: Bratt is their most skilled player and, not surprisingly, their leading scorer with an NHL career-high 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists), 34 power-play points (four goals, 30 assists) and four short-handed points (two goals, two assists) in 81 games. But it's not just his points. It's the speed and intelligence he plays the game that gives opponents fits. He can put a defense on its back foot with his quick change of direction and will create space for his linemates. Carolina will have to account for him each time he is on the ice.

Goaltending

Hurricanes: This will be coach Rod Brind'Amour's toughest decision. Five goalies started games this season, due in large part to Frederik Andersen missing 39 games following knee surgery Nov. 22. He's 13-7-1 with a 2.29 GAA, .907 save percentage and one shutout in 21 games. Pyotr Kochetkov is 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 games, and 1-1-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .878 save percentage in two starts against the Devils this season.

Devils: Markstrom was acquired by the Devils for just this purpose and time of season. A knee injury sustained Jan. 22 forced him to miss six weeks (11 games) but he worked his way back down the stretch. Jake Allen is a proven veteran. The 34-year-old is 13-16-1 with a 2.66 GAA, .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 31 games (29 starts), and 0-1-0 with a 4.05 GAA and .900 save percentage against the Hurricanes, allowing four goals on 40 shots in his only start (Dec. 28). New Jersey combined for nine shutouts, its most since 2010-11.

VAN@NJD: Kovacevic with the beautiful stick save off the shot from Aman in the 2nd

Numbers to know

Hurricanes: Their 31 wins on home ice (31-9-1) match the Carolina/Hartford Whalers record set
in 2005-06 (31-8-2) on the way to their first Stanley Cup championship. They rank first in the NHL on the penalty kill (84.1 percent), scoring 10 short-handed goals, but have struggled on the power play (26th, 18.5 percent). Carolina is fifth in third-period goals (99) and third in face-off winning percentage (52.7 percent) among teams that qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Devils: The Devils have the third-best power-play percentage (28.2 percent), and second-best penalty kill (82.7 percent), and more wins on the road (23-16-2) than at home (19-17-5). They've allowed 20 or fewer shots 18 times, tied for the most in the NHL with the Hurricanes. The Devils also are tied for third with the Buffalo Sabres for most goals with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker at 6-on-5 (nine), behind the Colorado Avalanche (13) and San Jose Sharks (10).

They said it

"There's still that carrot out there for me to help this organization get to where we need to and help these guys that are in there that all want to do it, too." -- Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour

"We've gotten so close, and built something special year after year, but close isn't good enough. Close [stinks]." -- Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho

"They're really good 1-on-1. All over the ice are 1-on-1 battles when you play a team like that. They're hard on you. They're tight on you. You have to make them turn. You have to play with a lot of speed. You have to be confident with the puck and have to win your battles. If you're weak in the battles, you'll be playing in your own zone a lot. I think we all know what kind of test we're up for." -- Devils forward Jesper Bratt

Will win if …

Hurricanes: They stick to the game plan, which consists of a healthy dose of hard forechecking, heaviness along the boards and puck possession. Brind'Amour would like nothing more than to lead his charges deep into the playoffs, something they haven't consistently experienced in his seven seasons as coach. They are deep, talented, and disciplined. Setting the tone in Game 1 is important, particularly for whoever gets the start in goal.

Devils: They play with urgency and structure and are fueled by great goaltending. They'll need big efforts from their star players, particularly forwards Hischier, Timo Meier, and Bratt, defensemen Hamilton (if healthy), Luke Hughes and Pesce, and Markstrom. Meier, Noesen and Dillon need to play hard and heavy against a Carolina unit that thrives off the cycle down low. Winning the special teams battle will be crucial.

How they look

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

William Carrier-- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Sean Walker -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Jack Roslovic, Scott Morrow, Alexander Nikishin

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey, Simon Nemec, Justin Dowling, Nolan Foote, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report

Related Content

Hamilton aims to 'get back to where I want to be' for Devils in playoffs

Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Playoffs starts with these traditions

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs predictions by NHL.com

Latest News

Maple Leafs, Senators set to resume heated playoff rivalry in Battle of Ontario

Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy, Draisaitl claims Maurice 'Rocket' Richard

Parekh, Morton each scores in NHL debut, Flames cruise past Kings

Ruff gets 900th NHL win, Sabres edge Flyers in finale

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche choice for Hart as most valuable player

Rookies who could have big impact in playoffs discussed by NHL.com staff

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning vs. Panthers Eastern 1st round preview

Stanley Cup handoff offers many options for playoff captains

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for fans of eliminated teams

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings vs. Oilers Western 1st round preview

Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Crosby, Malkin gift Ovechkin Rolex for breaking NHL scoring record, fans give ovation

Rangers wear special warmup jerseys in honor of broadcaster Sam Rosen’s final game

Senators rally past Hurricanes with 4 goals in 3rd

Shesterkin makes 27 saves, Rangers shut out Lightning

Laughton scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Red Wings

Rust scores twice, reaches 30 goals for 1st time in Penguins win against Capitals 