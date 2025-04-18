Skyler Brind’Amour scores 1st NHL goal in front of dad

Skyler Brind'Amour can be certain his dad had the best view of his milestone moment.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward scored his first NHL goal in front of his dad, head coach Rod Brind’Amour, during the team’s game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

With time winding down in the first period, Skyler swatted in the puck as he skated towards the net for his first tally in the League.

On the bench, the rookie's dad/head coach patted him on the back and leaned in to say something.