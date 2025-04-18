Skyler Brind’Amour scores 1st NHL goal in front of dad

Hurricanes forward is son of head coach Rod Brind’Amour

CAR@OTT: Brind'Amour nets first career goal in front of father and head coach

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Skyler Brind'Amour can be certain his dad had the best view of his milestone moment.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward scored his first NHL goal in front of his dad, head coach Rod Brind’Amour, during the team’s game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

With time winding down in the first period, Skyler swatted in the puck as he skated towards the net for his first tally in the League.

On the bench, the rookie's dad/head coach patted him on the back and leaned in to say something.

After the game, the father and son duo posed with Skyler’s first goal puck.

The young forward was recalled from the Hurricanes AHL team, the Chicago Wolves, on Tuesday. He made his NHL debut in the team’s 4-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Wednesday.

He is the eighth player in NHL history to have his father as his head coach.

