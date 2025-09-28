Canadiens season preview: Young core, Demidov raise expectations for playoff return

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.
Last season: 40-31-11, fifth in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round
Coach: Martin St. Louis (fifth season)
Biggest challenge
The Canadiens went 15-5-6 after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with a .692 points percentage that was fourth best in the NHL. Can their young core play close to that level for an 82-game season? The talent certainly is there with all four of their 20-goal scorers from last season, forwards Cole Caufield (37), Nick Suzuki (30), Brendan Gallagher (21) and Patrik Laine (20) returning, plus a full season of promising rookie forward Ivan Demidov. The defense got deeper and more skilled with Noah Dobson, acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27, joining Lane Hutson, the reigning Calder Trophy winner voted as NHL rookie of the year, Kaiden Guhle and Alexandre Carrier. The always-high expectations in Montreal have been raised coming off a strong late run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Can the players handle it?