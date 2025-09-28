Canadiens season preview: Young core, Demidov raise expectations for playoff return

Dobson counted on to bolster defense after trade from Islanders

By Adam Kimelman
The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.

Last season: 40-31-11, fifth in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round

Coach: Martin St. Louis (fifth season)

Biggest challenge

The Canadiens went 15-5-6 after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with a .692 points percentage that was fourth best in the NHL. Can their young core play close to that level for an 82-game season? The talent certainly is there with all four of their 20-goal scorers from last season, forwards Cole Caufield (37), Nick Suzuki (30), Brendan Gallagher (21) and Patrik Laine (20) returning, plus a full season of promising rookie forward Ivan Demidov. The defense got deeper and more skilled with Noah Dobson, acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27, joining Lane Hutson, the reigning Calder Trophy winner voted as NHL rookie of the year, Kaiden Guhle and Alexandre Carrier. The always-high expectations in Montreal have been raised coming off a strong late run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Can the players handle it?

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Ivan Demidov

How they make playoffs

Having the puck more will allow those talented offensive players to produce more while also taking pressure off their goalies. The Canadiens had 47.8 percent of 5-on-5 shot attempts last season, the sixth fewest in the NHL, and their 2,096 shots on goal were third fewest. They allowed 29.0 shots on goal per game, tied with the Dallas Stars for ninth most, and goalie Sam Montembeault faced 1,678 shots, fifth most. Dobson's ability to carry the puck out of his end and/or spark transition with his skating or an accurate first pass should allow for a more effective puck-possession style. If they can manage to play more in the opposition's end, it should make their path back to the postseason that much easier.

Most intriguing addition

Dobson was the biggest offseason acquisition, but Zack Bolduc also could make a significant impact. The 22-year-old forward was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on July 1 for defenseman prospect Logan Mailloux. Bolduc scored 19 goals in 72 games as a rookie last season but averaged 12:48 of ice time, 11th among Blues forwards. A left-handed shot, he could get more ice time with Montreal, potentially at left wing on the second or third line.

Biggest potential surprise

Kirby Dach would be a significant boost to Montreal's center depth, but can the 24-year-old stay healthy? He's played fewer than 60 games each of his three seasons with the Canadiens, including 57 last season after having surgery Feb. 28 to repair the ACL in his right knee for the second straight season. But general manager Kent Hughes said in August that Dach was further along at this point post-surgery than he was after the same amount of time following his previous procedure, and executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said Sept. 15 that there is a plan in place to have Dach in the lineup opening night. The Canadiens don't have another center with the size (6-foot-4, 221 pounds), strength and skill that Dach possesses, and having him healthy would provide another weapon at 5-on-5 and the power play.

Canadiens hopeful for Kirby Dach

Ready to contribute

Owen Beck will have a chance to make the opening night roster in a bottom-six forward role. Last season, the 21-year-old had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 64 games with Laval of the American Hockey League in his first professional season, and one assist in 12 games for the Canadiens. Depending on Dach's availability at the start of the season, Beck will go into training camp competing with Joe Veleno, Oliver Kapanen and Jake Evans for a center spot on the third or fourth line. In addition to a scoring touch, Beck has a high hockey IQ and can be physical. He averaged 11.51 hits per 60 minutes of ice time, third on the Canadiens, and led their forwards with 4.00 blocked shots per 60.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Bolduc, F: He covered categories for the Blues last season with 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists), seven power-play goals, 12 power-play points, 120 shots on goal and 108 hits in 72 games. After the 4 Nations Face-Off, Bolduc led rookies in goals (13 in 26 games) and power-play goals (six) and was tied with Huston and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini for first in power-play points (nine). Bolduc could play center on Montreal's second line with two goal-scorers in Demidov and Laine. Per NHL EDGE stats, he ranked highly among forwards in top shot speed (92.10 mph; 88th percentile), average shot speed (61.82 mph; 86th percentile) and midrange goals (10; 90th percentile) last season. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield

Patrik Laine -- Kirby Dach -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Alex Newhook -- Zack Bolduc

Joe Veleno -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

