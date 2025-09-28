Canadiens season preview: Young core, Demidov raise expectations for playoff return

How they make playoffs

Having the puck more will allow those talented offensive players to produce more while also taking pressure off their goalies. The Canadiens had 47.8 percent of 5-on-5 shot attempts last season, the sixth fewest in the NHL, and their 2,096 shots on goal were third fewest. They allowed 29.0 shots on goal per game, tied with the Dallas Stars for ninth most, and goalie Sam Montembeault faced 1,678 shots, fifth most. Dobson's ability to carry the puck out of his end and/or spark transition with his skating or an accurate first pass should allow for a more effective puck-possession style. If they can manage to play more in the opposition's end, it should make their path back to the postseason that much easier.

Most intriguing addition

Dobson was the biggest offseason acquisition, but Zack Bolduc also could make a significant impact. The 22-year-old forward was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on July 1 for defenseman prospect Logan Mailloux. Bolduc scored 19 goals in 72 games as a rookie last season but averaged 12:48 of ice time, 11th among Blues forwards. A left-handed shot, he could get more ice time with Montreal, potentially at left wing on the second or third line.

Biggest potential surprise

Kirby Dach would be a significant boost to Montreal's center depth, but can the 24-year-old stay healthy? He's played fewer than 60 games each of his three seasons with the Canadiens, including 57 last season after having surgery Feb. 28 to repair the ACL in his right knee for the second straight season. But general manager Kent Hughes said in August that Dach was further along at this point post-surgery than he was after the same amount of time following his previous procedure, and executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said Sept. 15 that there is a plan in place to have Dach in the lineup opening night. The Canadiens don't have another center with the size (6-foot-4, 221 pounds), strength and skill that Dach possesses, and having him healthy would provide another weapon at 5-on-5 and the power play.