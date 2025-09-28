Stolarz signs 4-year, $15 million contract with Maple Leafs

Goalie was limited to 34 games last season due to knee surgery; deal begins in 2026-27

Stolarz for contract story

© Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Anthony Stolarz signed a four-year, $15 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $3.75 million.

The 31-year-old goalie missed nearly two months last season while recovering from knee surgery. He played an NHL career-high 34 games (33 starts) and went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and four shutouts.

"It's exciting for sure," Stolarz said in a video posted by the Maple Leafs. "It was something I wanted to wrap up before the season starts. I'm very excited to be a part of the Maple Leafs organization for the next few years here, and I'm looking forward to getting the season started."

It’s the first NHL contract Stolarz has signed that is longer than two years.

"I think that's kind of the goal for every player in this league," Stolarz told NHL.com last week. "You know, it's tough to make it, but it's even tougher to stay. I've obviously learned that throughout my career. I've been on waivers a few times, I've been traded, so for me to be able to potentially call a place home for more than a year or two would be huge for me.

"I'll let my agent kind of work things out. I will say we've had some good talks, but once the season starts, I kind of just want to focus on that and just worry about our end goal, which is the Stanley Cup."

A second-round pick (No. 45) by the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz is 64-39-12 with a 2.55 GAA, .918 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 142 regular-season games (116 starts) with the Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Panthers and Maple Leafs, and 4-2 with a 2.43 GAA and an .894 save percentage in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games (seven starts).

Toronto plays its season opener on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger contributed to this report

Related Content

Stolarz set to carry early burden for Maple Leafs with Woll on leave of absence

Maple Leafs leadership group won't make excuses, takes responsibility for changes

New forward group gives Maple Leafs different look after Marner trade

Tavares seeks chance at 2nd Olympic gold medal with Canada

Latest News

Chestnut joins Islanders at fan fest

NHL Status Report: Harkins out 8 weeks for Ducks with upper-body injury

Fleury shines, soaks up love from fans in Penguins farewell

Kings season preview: Seek playoff run with Kopitar set to retire

Miller ready to turn page on past, write new chapter as captain with Rangers

Nemec seeking larger role with Devils, medal for Slovakia in Olympics

Canadiens season preview: Young core, Demidov raise expectations for playoff return

Fowler signs 3-year, $18.3 million contract with Blues

Sept. 27: NHL Preseason Roundup

NHL Status Report: Ovechkin practices with Capitals in noncontact jersey

McTavish signs 6-year contract with Ducks

Islanders hang out with Michael Phelps at 2025 Ryder Cup 

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Kakko out 6 weeks for Kraken with broken hand

Sept. 26: NHL Preseason Roundup

Oilers season preview: Consistency needed in goal for return to Cup Final

Panthers season preview: Most of lineup back for run at 3-peat

Barkov out 7-9 months for Panthers following ACL, MCL surgery