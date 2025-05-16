Jets like chances if they can get back home for Game 7 against Stars

WINNIPEG -- The odds are still against the Winnipeg Jets. But now, if they can win a road game, they will like their chances to come back and win in the Western Conference Second Round.

Facing elimination, they dominated the Dallas Stars in a 4-0 win in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, cutting the Stars’ lead in the best-of-7 series to 3-2.

Game 6 is at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“We don’t want to be done playing hockey, and I think today showed that,” said Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who scored two goals. “We’ve just got to take that into the next game.”

Of the 354 teams to fall behind 3-1 in a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 32 have come back to win the series. That’s nine percent.

The Jets are 0-5 on the road in these playoffs and have lost nine straight playoff games away from home dating to 2023.

Even if they do win Game 6 in Dallas, Stars coach Pete DeBoer is 9-0 in Game 7s. No other coach has won as many Game 7s in NHL history.

But if you’re the Jets, you’ve got to look at it like this: Are you really going to lose 10 straight road playoff games? Is DeBoer really going to win 10 straight Game 7s?

Dallas does not want to come back to Winnipeg. The Stars have lost each of their past two games at Canada Life Centre 4-0 and haven’t scored a goal in this building in more than seven periods. The Jets are 6-1 at home in the playoffs.

“I think we’ve been building our game all season long,” Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck said. “It’s unfortunate that we got into this position. But you know what? I believe in this group, I believe in myself, and I believe in all of our fans, so we’re going to continue to compete and leave it all out there.”