Gagner ends playing career, named Senators director of player development

Sam Gagner was named director of player development for the Ottawa Senators on Thursday after completing his professional playing career.

The 35-year-old had 529 points (197 goals, 332 assists) in 1,043 games over 17 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets. He had four assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Flyers and Blue Jackets

Gagner had 10 assists in 19 games this season for Ottawa's American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville. He was selected by the Oilers with the No. 6 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

"Sam had an incredible career as a player and we look forward to launching his next chapter," Senators general manager Steve Staios said. "A true character individual, Sam has contributed to the success of his organizations, both on and off the ice."

Gagner is the only NHL player in the 21st century who scored eight points in a regular-season game, when he had four goals and four assists in Edmonton's 8-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rexall Place on Feb. 2, 2013. He was the first to do so since Mario Lemieux had five goals and three assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins in an 8-6 victory against the New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Civic Arena on Dec. 31, 1988. Gagner and Lemieux are the only players in League history with eight points in a game when their team scored exactly eight goals.

Gagner played his 1,000th NHL game Dec. 29, 2022, a 4-2 win for the Jets against the Canucks on Dec. 29, 2022. He started his 17th season with a return to the Oilers after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract Oct. 31, 2023, following a professional tryout during training camp. Gagner had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 27 games before the Oilers placed him on waivers March 5 for the purpose of assignment to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.