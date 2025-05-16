Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 17, 18

Playoffs logo 2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Saturday, May 17

• The start time for Game 6 of the Second Round series between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17, in Dallas. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN, CBC and TVA Sports.

Sunday, May 18

• The start time for the potential Game 7, if necessary, of the Second Round series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18, in Toronto. The game would be televised on SN, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game would be on TNT, truTV and Max.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.

